GCE begins today amid tensions in NW, SW regions

Students registered to take the General Certificate of Education examination are going to begin the written part of the exercise today. While students in the French speaking regions are certain to take the exams under a normal and conducive atmosphere, the same cannot be said of students in the North West and South West region.

The two Anglophone regions have been under political tension since October 2016. Schools and court rooms have been shut down with business and public transportation paralyzed once every week. The tensions are characterised by arsons, ghost towns and calls for boycott of the GCE in protests against marginalisation of the regions.

The total number of students registered for the GCE examination this year is about 130,000 down from 180,000 last year. The drop in registration is blamed on the on-going protests.

While some parents and students are afraid some extremists who appear determined to obstruct the writing of the examinations in the North West and South West regions may attack candidates, reports say government has stepped up security around examination centres.

Tapang Ivo Tanku, a member of the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium claims a security sources has hinted government plans carry out attacks on students and blame on protesters. In a message widely circulated on social media, the US-based activist claims government is scheming to use the attacks to justify its trial and subsequent verdict against Barrister Felix Agbor Kongho, Dr Fontem Neba, Mancho Bibixy and many others arrested for either leading or taking part in the protests.

His claims have however be criticised by observers who say it is part of the protesters propaganda and schemes.

Journal du Cameroun