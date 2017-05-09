GCE timetables available, writing centers secured

Peter Abety, the GCE Board Chairman, has said some proprietors of private schools have accepted to open their doors to candidates to sit for the 2017 session of the GCE exams. Abety made the remark at an in-camera meeting that held in Buea over the weekend.

“We are very happy to inform the public that schools run by Catholics, Protestants (Baptists and Presbyterians) and Moslems, have assured us that they are preparing to call back their candidates to their institutions to write their exams in their centers” Abety said. He, however, didn’t say where and when the said confessional schools said they were asking their candidates to come sit for the GCE, nor did he specify when they will be coming for the exam – an exam which they have not prepared for in the better part of the shaky academic year that has seen students stayed home for six months and counting.

Following Abety, the GCE Board Registrar, Humphrey Ekema Monono speaking to reporters, announced that “Practical examinations will begin on the 15th ofMay and the written phase begins on the 12th of June…”

Monono stated that timetables for the exams are at the students’ examination centers and should be consulted as soon as possible. He didn’t however, mention the names of such centers. He added that afternoon papers will begin from 1:00PM instead of 2:00PM so as to allow students to band together to get home early enough for fear of possibly getting hurt, though he didn’t say by whom.

Sitting for the GCE is going to be a very trying moment for both the gov’t of Cameroon and the Southern Cameroons independence movements. Any successful sitting for the exams will give gov’t boosting rights to proclaim the school year a success. On the other hand, a successful sabotage of the same will give the bragging rights to Southern Cameroonian activists who have used the shutdown of schools throughout the school season to bring the gov’t to its knees.

The last time a gov’t official came knocking

