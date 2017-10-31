General Electric concerned over non-payment of CFA3bn bill for 9 locomotives

Philippe Dongier, a representative of General Electric Africa, met with Cameroon’s minister of transport Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o, on October 26, 2017.

At the occasion, the two men discussed the payment of an invoice of CFA3 billion for 9 locomotives that the government ordered on behalf of CAMRAIL, the country’s rail carrier. Those locomotives are being constructed in General electric’s company, according to news platform La Tribune Afrique.

La Tribune Afrique, explained that the American company is getting more concerned over the non-payment of this invoice, regardless of the government’s many attempts to reassure it.

According to the same source, the news platform also revealed that the delay is caused by CAMRAIL which decided to pay only half of the invoice and let the public treasury pay the other half because Cameroon owes it around CFA14 billion.

The minister of transport reassured General Electric’s agent that despite this hindrance by CAMRAIL, the invoice will be settled, La Tribune Afrique reported.

Let’s remind that the locomotives will be delivered by the end of 2018, latest, to be used during the AFCON 2019 which will be hosted in Cameroon.

Business in Cameroon