Globe Soccer Awards 2016: Samuel Eto’o wins the Player Career Award

The 7th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards will took place on December 27th, 2016, in Dubai. Famous celebrities and prestigious nominees from the soccer world once again attended the yearly event.

This year the career award goes to Samuel Eto’o, one of the best players of his era and the only one to win two trebles two years running and with two different teams, Barcelona in 2008-2009 and Inter Milan in 2009-2010. Globe Soccer could not fail to recognise this champion’s career.

