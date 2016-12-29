Home / English / Globe Soccer Awards 2016: Samuel Eto’o wins the Player Career Award

Globe Soccer Awards 2016: Samuel Eto’o wins the Player Career Award

35 mins ago 1 Comment

The 7th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards will took place on December 27th, 2016, in Dubai. Famous celebrities and prestigious nominees from the soccer world once again attended the yearly event.

This year the career award goes to Samuel Eto’o, one of the best players of his era and the only one to win two trebles two years running and with two different teams, Barcelona in 2008-2009 and Inter Milan in 2009-2010. Globe Soccer could not fail to recognise this champion’s career.

One comment

  1. COUNTRY MAN Reserved
    December 29, 2016 at 14:42

    Eto’o legend. Many more trophies will still come. Let jaloux vont maigrir

    Reply

