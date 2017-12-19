Government launches the simulative phase of the 4th general population census

Business in Cameroon | Louis Paul Motaze, Cameroon’s minister of economy and regional development announced that On December 13, 2017, in the framework of the preparatory activities to count the population, a pilot census has been launched and, it would end on January 13, 2018.

“The pilot census is a simulative phase of the count on a small part of the population. It is aimed at assessing the technical procedures and the organizational aspects of the census in order to apply eventual corrections before the main census”, Louis Paul Motaze explained. He says that 12 districts in the ten regions are concerned. They are: Ngaoui (Adamaoua), Kribi and Yaoundé 4 (in the central region), Doumaintang (East), Kalfou (Far-North), Nkondjock and Douala 5 (Coastal region), Demsa (North), Misaje (Northwest), Bangouraing (West), Lolodorf (South) and Bamuso (Southwest).

In Cameroon, the latest population count took place in 2005 but, the results were published in 2009, because of multiple dysfunctionalities noticed at the end of the process. At the time, 17.4 million citizens were counted but, according to estimates by UNFPA at the time of the release of the results, there were 19.4 million Cameroonians.