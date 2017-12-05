Gov’t debunks claims of heavy military presence in NW, SW regions

Journal du Cameroun | Cameroon government officials have debunk claims of an out of the ordinary military presence in Cameroon’s North West and South West regions.
This comes after, many local media reports carried stories of government’s heavy militarisation of the Anglophone communities in the bid to crack down on secessionists and assailants.
Most of the reports had insinuated that the government of Cameroon had launched an all-out war against the Anglophone community blaming them for the dead of security officers who were recently gunned down by assailants.
Reacting to reports on state radio, Lele L’Afrique, Governor of the North West region, refuted allegations of heavy militarization. The Governor said even though calls for ghost towns and school boycott are still being respected in some localities, the intensity is not the same in the degree as before. He revealed that the situation in the region is changing for the better, as many citizens are cooperating with the military to track down assailants.
For their part, top military officials in the region, say their presence on school campuses have been hailed by school officials given that they have been able to prevent assailants from burning down school buildings. Most of the officials in the radio report were all hopeful that activities in the region are going back to normalcy.
Fire everything guys .Go Kamerun
Great idea, fire everything but start with the empty headed Kotto boy.
Lies lies lies and a million lies.The whole of Anglophone Cameroon has been heavily militarized to the extent that the minister of defense even went on to the National Assembly to brief the ruling party parliamentarians about his decision to send special forces to the Anglophone regions of North West and South West.Whoever believes what the Cameroon government is saying is trusting the devil.What an evil government.
Lies!
Ras Metuge and Zam Zam are shouting on roof tops that the war Anglophones were waiting has arrived, yet their masters are playing hanky panky! We need to know from these two economic immigrants whether they saw a mirage! Ras Metuge and Zam Zam has it arrived or not?
What have they not debunked before? Your military thugs are now taking women and children hostage to replace their runaway husbands and sons. Will any sane person think those murdering the military will sit back and wait to be arrested? Clear evidence the purported murders is all LRC game of chess. They even murder civilians and wear military dress on them. Looting, burning and indiscriminate abuse is what Mamfe and its environs are going through. Exactly the prescriptions of Oum II Joseph. We will resist your terrorizing invasion till the last child. Murderers!