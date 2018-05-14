‘Gov’t is working hard to ensure that no other state is created in Cameroon’-Philemon Yang

Journal du Cameroun | Cameroon’s Prime Minister, Philemon Yang says the government is working to ensure that no other State is created in Cameroon.
Yang who is also CPDM Regional Permanent team leader in the North West made the remark during last week frank exchange tour with CPDM elites in the region.
During his tour across the Divisions from May 7-11, 2018, militants decried the indiscriminate killings of security forces and civilians and quizzed the PM on why the government cannot go beyond the status quo to give peace and security a chance. The forum equally gave party youths the opportunity to express frustrations with CPDM elite who do not support nor give youth a chance to shine in party activities and nation building.
Reacting to militants’ worries, Philemon Yang assured them of President’s Biya’s determination for activities to return to normalcy. He said President Biya has decided that there should be dialogue
The Prime Minister stressed the need for the population to respect curfews and stay disciplined and urged the population to showcase pride in celebrating living together on May 20, which is Cameroon’s National Day.
Day-dreaming. Nothing more nothing less
SC is gone. The informal union is F-I-N-I-T-O.
“….President Biya has decided that there should be dialogue”.
TOO LITTLE TOO LATE.
Dialogue takes place only in the absence of war.
During wartime, the belligerents can only N-E-G-O-T-I-A-T-E
Biya can, therefore, only negotiate with SC WARLORDS.
…his surrogates
Now that Dictator Biya has realized that his FOOLISH war is UNWINNABLE, he surrogates have started talking about dialogue.
If Dictator Biya really wants to dialogue, he should fulfil the following conditions:
1. withdraw his terrorist soldiers from SC i.e. stop the war
2. the dialogue MUST be INCLUSIVE and GENUINE
INCLUSIVE DIALOGUE means that all three groups of Anglophones must be represented.
1. Unionists, such as Musonge, Atanga Nji
2. Federalists, such as Dr. Balla, Dr. Munzu
3. Separatists, such as Mark Bareta, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe
GENUINE DIALOGUE means
1. ZERO NO-GO-AREA for discussion
2. Roundtable i.e. all parties EQUAL IN STATUS
3. No dirty tricks by any party
4. No preconditions e.g. the form of the state is sacrosanct
Welcome to Ambaland foreign PM of lrc
A useful idiot
Hahaha hahaha I love this
La rape-public how market.
The fear of the amba boys is the beginning of wisdom.
Ambazonia has risen to fall no more.
Ambazonia rising rising rising
Ambazonia rising to fall no more.
Look at yang calling himself a leader when his people are being killed like animals and he is going around talking of respect. I got news for you Mr big man history will remember .Shame on you traitor.