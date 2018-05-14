Home / English / ‘Gov’t is working hard to ensure that no other state is created in Cameroon’-Philemon Yang

‘Gov’t is working hard to ensure that no other state is created in Cameroon’-Philemon Yang

May 14, 2018 8 Comments

Journal du Cameroun | Cameroon’s Prime Minister, Philemon Yang says the government is working to ensure that no other State is created in Cameroon.

Yang who is also CPDM Regional Permanent team leader in the North West made the remark during last week frank exchange tour with CPDM elites in the region.

During his tour across the Divisions from May 7-11, 2018, militants decried the indiscriminate killings of security forces and civilians and quizzed the PM on why the government cannot go beyond the status quo to give peace and security a chance. The forum equally gave party youths the opportunity to express frustrations with CPDM elite who do not support nor give youth a chance to shine in party activities and nation building.

Reacting to militants’ worries, Philemon Yang assured them of President’s Biya’s determination for activities to return to normalcy. He said President Biya has decided that there should be dialogue

The Prime Minister stressed the need for the population to respect curfews and stay disciplined and urged the population to showcase pride in celebrating living together on May 20, which is Cameroon’s National Day.

Check Also

Me Dieudonné Happi suspend le responsable financier de la Fécafoot

Journal du Cameroun | Ledit responsable est accusé de « fautes et manquements graves » …

8 comments

  1. MVOMEKA
    May 14, 2018 at 13:12

    Day-dreaming. Nothing more nothing less

    SC is gone. The informal union is F-I-N-I-T-O.

    Reply
    • MVOMEKA
      May 14, 2018 at 14:14

      “….President Biya has decided that there should be dialogue”.

      TOO LITTLE TOO LATE.

      Dialogue takes place only in the absence of war.
      During wartime, the belligerents can only N-E-G-O-T-I-A-T-E

      Biya can, therefore, only negotiate with SC WARLORDS.

      Reply
    • MVOMEKA
      May 14, 2018 at 14:27

      Now that Dictator Biya has realized that his FOOLISH war is UNWINNABLE, he surrogates have started talking about dialogue.
      If Dictator Biya really wants to dialogue, he should fulfil the following conditions:

      1. withdraw his terrorist soldiers from SC i.e. stop the war
      2. the dialogue MUST be INCLUSIVE and GENUINE

      INCLUSIVE DIALOGUE means that all three groups of Anglophones must be represented.

      1. Unionists, such as Musonge, Atanga Nji
      2. Federalists, such as Dr. Balla, Dr. Munzu
      3. Separatists, such as Mark Bareta, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe

      GENUINE DIALOGUE means

      1. ZERO NO-GO-AREA for discussion
      2. Roundtable i.e. all parties EQUAL IN STATUS
      3. No dirty tricks by any party
      4. No preconditions e.g. the form of the state is sacrosanct

      Reply
  2. Sameboy
    May 14, 2018 at 13:16

    Welcome to Ambaland foreign PM of lrc

    Reply
  3. Brandinoman
    May 14, 2018 at 13:43

    A useful idiot

    Reply
  4. Ambazonia Amba
    May 14, 2018 at 13:48

    Hahaha hahaha I love this
    La rape-public how market.
    The fear of the amba boys is the beginning of wisdom.
    Ambazonia has risen to fall no more.

    Ambazonia rising rising rising
    Ambazonia rising to fall no more.

    Reply
  5. Cavani
    May 14, 2018 at 14:33

    Look at yang calling himself a leader when his people are being killed like animals and he is going around talking of respect. I got news for you Mr big man history will remember .Shame on you traitor.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2018, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved