Gov’t remilitarise NW, SW Regions to combat separatists

Journal du Cameroun | Cameroon’s North West and South West Regions have been teeming with heavily armed military officers, deployed by the government to pre-empt further attacks from separatists, official sources said on Monday.
In recent weeks, unidentified assailants presumed to be separatists, have launch series attacks on public buildings, while kidnapping military and government officials. Namata Diteng, Batibo Divisional Officer was kidnapped a fortnight ago while Animbom Aaron Akiabom, Regional Delegate for Social Affairs for the Northwest Region, was over the weekend kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Batibo, authorities have confirmed.
According to Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo, the troops deployed to the regions, will ensure security, public order and the respect of state institutions. At least 30 soldiers have been killed since armed attacks began in November. Some residents in the two regions have hailed government’s plan to ensure security while others blame security officers for escalating the already worsening crisis.
Cameroon President Paul Biya had declared war on the separatists last November. The unrest began when English-speaking teachers and lawyers in the Northwest and Southwest regions, frustrated with having to work in French, took to the streets calling for reforms and greater autonomy. It degenerated with separatists, calling for independence.
Most Anglophone demonstrators have demanded a federal state, while some secessionists have called for an independent state they have dubbed “Ambazonia”.
“The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;” (Biya, 2018)
Dictator Biya was simply day dreaming. Nothing more nothing less.
Only criminals should be against the deployment. Any peace loving anglophone will welcome the move provided there is mutual respect.
Seconded.
jjames your mami pima.how could you say such a thing. so you want those barbons on our land,do you know they would do with people sep laies in those regions-rape,looting stealing etc.i wish you were there,you won’t say such a thing
Moronic bastard!!!!
When as many as it would please the francophones to kill Anglos has been attained,
it will then be time to stop the madness. This will be called `dialogue`.
There will be no dialogue until secessionist put down their weapons. You cannot fight against any State and expect the State to surrender. But the end is near. When the sufferance of the population becomes unbearable, the population itself will turn against their leaders, and the population will start denouncing the terrorist. The polulation will soon realize that this Abazonia State is nothing but a mirage. As much as “Ambazonians” think they have the ressources to sustain this fight, they really can’t take care of moms and pops who are losing everything. Kamer gov’t is Playing a long game here.
That is a good argument you got there, but remember in the beginning there were no arms, even the frontline leaders (captured today) have never avocated for arms and how did the govt respond to that? dialogue or intimidation, inordinate arrest, molestation and you name rest. It is an unfortunate situation out there, nobody wants people to die, but the way the govt is handling the situation is helping in the radicalisation of the youths everyday. People are bitter and angry and if you think that bitterness can easily be taken away by militarising the region and play the delay tactics it won’t be that easy. Others have kept that bitterness for more than 27 yrs till they got what they believe in. At time you don’t even need the money, its take more of what is in the head or mind to get there.
Chop your mamy Pima idiot!
When a monkey is infested with lice, you have to tie it’s hands to shave off the fur. The monkey screams and wriggles because if does not possess the mental capacity to figure out why it’s being shaved. Later on the fur regrows and it realizes the itching has stopped but still it can’t thank its owner because it’s just mentally inferior. This is case between LRC and Ambazonia. The later should not be discouraged but continue their journey of liberation. In the end it’ll not only uplift them but their next door neighbors who will not even appreciate your sacrifice.
There is no military solution in this conflict. Even Great Britain ended up negotiating with the IRA over Northern Ireland after attempting a military solution for decades. When people fight for their homeland with their backs against the wall, it is an insurmountable task for the army with soldiers that sympathize for Anglophone nationalists. Soon, the army may split and plunge the country into civil war.
Simple solution is to negotiate and hold a referendum because Southern Cameroons was a self-governing territory and clearly resists a future in Francafrique. That is reality.