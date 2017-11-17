Gov’t steps up security to guard against baby snatchers

Journal du Cameroun | The government of Cameroon, in partnership with development partners, has step up security measures to guard against baby snatchers in the country.

The announcement was made November 16 by Andre Mama Fouda, Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health while launching the pre-maturity month. Going by the Minister, security measures to protect newborn babies through the wearing of identification wristbands and registering fingerprints, will be introduced in all maternity in the country.

To Minister Mama Fouda, the security of babies, particularly preterm infants, is an important point to reduce neo-natal mortality in Cameroon. Given the urgency of the situation which stems from the rise in missing babies, the security process, according to the health boss, will begin this November, 17 in various hospitals in Yaounde and Douala and progressively move to other towns in the country. This will help trace any missing baby, he added.

It was also revealed during the event that, premature births account for 40 per cent of neo-natal deaths in the country. In spite of efforts to reduce neonatal mortality, there is need to enhance awareness on prematurity which is still a major problem in the country