Granada CF agree to loan of Martin Hongla to FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona | The 19-year-old from Cameroon usually plays at centre back or as a defensive midfielder and the club has the option to acquire his services full time at the end of the season

FC Barcelona and Granada CF have reached an agreement for the loan of Martin Hongla to Barça B until 30 June 2018, with the option to purchase the player at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old born in Yaoundé, Cameroon and a product of the Nkufo academy, signed his new contract at the Ciutat Esportiva offices on Tuesday in the company of Barça B director Silvio Elias.

The centre back / defensive midfielder joined Granada last season and has made 23 appearances for their B team in Division 2B, as well as playing ten games with the first team before their relegation out of la Liga.