Grave Desecration and Human Bone Trafficking on the Rise in Cameroon’s North West Region | + video

CameroonOnline.ORG | A disturbing report by CRTV, Cameroon’s national television broadcaster, has brought to light a growing trend of human bone trafficking in the crisis-hit North West Region. According to the report, this alarming practice involves the exhuming of corpses, often by young individuals driven by drug use and the lure of fast money.

The latest case involves a 25-year-old man who was apprehended in possession of a bag filled with human bones, reportedly dug from a grave in Awing village. He and an accomplice—still at large—were allegedly en route to meet a potential buyer when they were intercepted by officers of the 3rd District Police Station in Santa.

Locals attribute the trend to the deteriorating socio-economic conditions in the region, worsened by ongoing conflict and instability. In addition to violating cultural and religious norms, the rise in grave desecration underscores the broader social decay and desperation that many youths face.

As the investigation continues, authorities and communities alike are being called upon to address the root causes of this troubling development: drug abuse, youth disenfranchisement, and the breakdown of law and order in the region.