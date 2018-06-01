Home / Business / Group Five aims to settle in Cameroon

Group Five aims to settle in Cameroon

June 1, 2018 1 Comment

Business in Cameroon | Group Five and its subsidiaries aim to win infrastructure contract in Cameroon to demonstrate its know-how. This is at least what Themba Mosai, the group’s CEO reveals.

The operating field is quite large for the multi-sectoral group which is operational in 26 African countries in the mining, energy, transport, and construction sectors.

Let’s note that the group backed by the investment fund Pembani Remgro was among the three groups invited to submit their final proposal for the construction and management of the 14 automatic toll gates in Cameroon.

One comment

  1. Colby
    June 1, 2018 at 14:24

    We will welcome them as we have decided not to do things ourselves .

    Reply

