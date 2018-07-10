Gunfire in Cameroon’s English restive region

eNCA | YAOUNDE, Cameroon – Gunfire broke out on Monday in Buea, the capital of a western region of Cameroon gripped by violence between anglophone separatistsand security forces, witnesses said.
“We have been hearing gunfire since early this morning in the districts of Molyko, Malingo and Bonduma,” a resident told AFP by phone, in an account confirmed by three other people.
“Separatist fighters entered several areas of the city and started firing. The army and police have retaliated, several vehicles have been burned (and) people are hunkered down at home.” another witness said.
Buea is capital of Southwest Region which with the neighbouring Northwest Region is home to most of Cameroon’s English-speakers, who account for about a fifth of a mainly French-speaking population of 22 million.
Years of resentment at perceived discrimination at the hands of the francophone majority fuelled demands for anglophone autonomy, which on October 1 last year culminated in a symbolic declaration of independence.
Radicals named Buea as the capital of the self-declared state, Ambazonia, which has no international recognition. A government crackdown then followed, plunging the two regions into almost daily acts of violence and retribution.
According to a government report last month, separatists had killed 74 soldiers and seven police since late 2017 while more than 100 civilians had died “over the past 12 months.”
A colonial legacy
The presence of a large English-speaking minority in Cameroon dates back to the colonial period.
The former German colony was divided between Britain and France after World War I. The French colony gained independence in 1960, becoming Cameroon.
The following year, the British-ruled Southern Cameroons were amalgamated into it, giving rise to the Northwest and Southwest regions. The fighting has had a dramatic impact on civilian life.
UN says 160,000 people have been internally displaced and 20,000 have sought refuge in neighbouring Nigeria. On June 20, the government announced plans for a 12.7 billion CFA franc ($21-million, 19-million-euro) emergency aid plan for the two regions.
The public has already stumped up more than half a billion CFA francs to the fund, according to state media.
AFP
History reminds us that Buea was the capital of German Cameroon.
History reminds us that Buea was th capital of Southern Cameroons.
History reminds us that Buea was the capital of West Cameroon.
(Paul Biya , 2016).
Nobody will defy the orders passed by Amba Government in Ambaland. We are now armed to the teeth and prepared for any eventualities. Ekema and Atanga Nji have been issued executive warrants of arrest and we shall see to it that it comes to pass. Block by block, neighbourhood by neighbourhood, njangi house by njangi house, rooftop by rooftop, Ambaland shall be free.
Buea is not the capital of western region.You cannot change west cameroon to be the western region. Buea is the capital of Ambazonia (formerly West Cameroon). The gun fire was just a taste of what is building up.There will be NO elections in Ambazonia, and in Cameroon because of the dead of dictator Paul Biya.
And who are those suffering you morons? Francophones or anglophones. All your terrorist organization will succeed in doing is turn the anglophone population against you. When anglophones will realize they have no food on the table then you will regret. why you ever started this foolishness.
There are francophones living there too…
if i may ask you bobjaz or what ever u call yrslf, what do u maen by terrorist organisation? you sound confused.
What is ambazonia? Dreamers. It is the end that matters. Keep on killing anglphones on the pretext of Separation. Cameroon remains one . Note that many anglophones are not for this mess.