Gunmen cross from Nigeria, attack Cameroon border post: witnesses

DOUALA (Reuters | ) – Gunmen attacked a border crossing in Cameroon’s southwest on Thursday, launching their assault from Nigeria, security source witnesses said.
No one was killed, the officials said, but the incident is likely to further damage relations between the neighbors, strained over the rise of an Anglophone Cameroonian separatist movement.
Five security and administrative agents said the unidentified gunmen launched their attack on the Ekok border post along Cross River.
“They came around 3 a.m. (0200 GMT). They came from Nigeria and there were many of them. They had heavy weapons. They had grenades. They were shooting everywhere,” said one police source, who like the other witnesses asked not to be named.
He said the shooting lasted nearly three hours and the border remained closed on Thursday morning.
“We don’t really know how it happened,” a second security source told Reuters. “Some of these guys came from the riverside (beneath the bridge). We don’t know exactly which path they took, but all of them came from Nigeria.”
Government officials in Cameroon would not immediately comment on the attack.
Nigeria’s defense ministry spokesman said he was not aware of the incident and referred queries to the military. A Nigerian military spokesman said he was not aware of the attack but would make checks.
Cameroonian military officials and pro-government media accuse Nigeria of sheltering the insurgents, who since last year have waged a guerrilla campaign to establish an independent homeland for Cameroon’s English-speaking minority.
Reuters reported last month that Cameroonian troops crossed into Nigeria in pursuit of the rebels without seeking authorization from Nigeria, provoking a behind-the-scenes rift between two nations with a history of fraught relations.
The militaries of Cameroon and Nigeria repeatedly clashed over the disputed Bakassi peninsula in the 1980s and 90s.
The status of the territory was settled in Cameroon’s favor by The Hague-based International Court of Justice in 2002 and in recent years the two countries have cooperated extensively to stamp out the Islamist militant group Boko Haram.
More than 15,000 refugees have fled to Nigeria amid Cameroonian military operations against the Anglophone separatists, the United Nations refugee agency and Nigerian government officials said earlier this month.
Big lies nothing of such happen in Ekok..pls verify your article well before posting stop giving wrong informations…i leave and grow up at ekok.
This news is 100% true. Biya declared war thinking that it was going to be a cake walk, unfortunately for him the Ambazonians are fighting for something greater than themselves. The boys are willing to die to see Ambazonia while the terrorist soldiers from LRC are doing everything thing to live so that they can drink another 33 export. Reasons why they have been deserting the war theatre in their droves. The Ambazonians have soon the world the beauty of courage. Faced with a ruthless and evil military ready to roast an old helpless grandmother alive, they have been steadfast in their valor and have inflicted untold damage to these cowards.
Ambazonia has risen to fall no more.
How can this new be authentic when no one wants to be identified and no Body knows nothing about the incident. Everybody wants to ask somebody to verify.
Some military guy said all come from Nigeria, another said i don’t know how it happened, they came under the bridge etc. Which version is right? Bunch of lies to gain Nigeria’s attention hence ask for the repatriation of the southern Cameroonians being illegally held by Nigeria. My advice to the LRC is to negotiate before this thing really gets out of hand. It would be impossible to win on the part of the LRC even with heavy weapons and if the situation continues and southern Cameroons is joined by the Igbos fighters, things could get very ugly, VERY UGLY INDEED AND LRC would not be able to handle the situation. I beg LRC to negotiate now and not tomorrow
It is immaterial if the news is fake or genuine.
One thing is 100% true:
The so-called “one and indivisible” LRC has been transformed by Biya into an ISLAND OF CHAOS
The time for signing presidential decrees creating this and that structure as solution to the Anglophone Question is over.
Biya has only two options left:
1. Defeat Southern Cameroonians on the battlefield
OR
2. convene an INCLUSIVE and GENUINE dialogue
Simply put, the Anglophone Question will be resolved on the dialogue table whether Biya likes or not
Even the President of EG has PUBLICLY advised his Dictator friend to dialogue since he is now convinced that there no military solution to the impasse.
Even a baby in a kindergarten knows that option #1 is IMPOSSIBLE to achieve
INCLUSIVE DIALOGUE means that all three groups of Anglophones must be represented.
1. Unionists, such as Musonge, Atanga Nji
2. Federalists, such as Dr. Balla, Dr. Balla
3. Separatists, such as Mvomeka, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe
GENUINE DIALOGUE means
1. ZERO NO-GO-AREA for discussion
2. Roundtable i.e. all parties EQUAL IN STATUS
3. No dirty tricks by any party
As a corollary, sending Anglophone CPDM Sycophants to “dialogue” with Anglophone CPDM Sycophants is considered as FAKE DIALOGUE
2. Federalists, such as Dr. Balla, Dr. Munzu
The real war has NOT YET started. LRC has already sent so many corpses east of the mungo.
LRC is thinking already already thinking of a change tactics. SHAME, SHAME, SHAME. Soon LRC will invite France and Chad for help.
“Le séminaire de formation de quatre jours a été ouvert le 23 janvier 2018 par le général Salli Mohamadou, commandant de la 2ème Région militaire interarmées.
L’approche classique de lutte par les armes pour contrer les attaques des secessionnistes dans le Nord-Ouest et Sud-Ouest du pays ne suffit visiblement plus. Depuis trois mois, les forces de defense et de sécurité sont engagées en première ligne dans les combats contre les séparatistes. A en croire des officiers, il faut désormais associer d’autres actions.”
Believe me or not the war is UNWINNABLE.
LRC is already thinking of a change ij tactics. SHAME, SHAME, SHAME. Soon LRC will invite France and Chad to help.
Biya and his gang better watch out. This is only going to get worse. They will have to eat their words pretty soon. Negotiate now while you still can. That window is closing pretty quickly….
Southern Cameroons has risen and there is no way you can shake a magic wand and get everything the way he wants. The time is long past. Now, it is gradually getting out of hand.
Nigeria has refused to hand over the arrested president and his cabinet and the US embassy is repeating calls for dialogue so once again, LRC has to cook something up. The Tigres, ADF, SoCaDEF and co do not stack from outside. They are within in their natural land and places of abode. Alll terrorizing entities shall be purged out of Ambaland. The war continues..
it is a true story and land mines where used against reinforcements coming from besong abang and mamfe central.an army vehicle hit a mine blowing it up and today a helcopter just flew overhead to and from mamfe this morning we saw it pass here in kumba.the attakers didn’t come from nigeria they are all based here.This gov’t have only one solution now dialogue that is the only way out.they are never never going to win this war and just as one guy said earlier the ambazonians are fighting for a course unlike the cameroonian forces whom i don’t think even knw why and what they are doing in this region and again want to live another day to drink thier export.
I predicted that sooner than later our Restoration Forces will start using Improvised explosive devices (IED), suicide vests and roadside bombs, drones to deliver the bombs. I have been vindicated
My next prediction is as follows:
Sooner than later our boys will bring down those occasion belgique helicopters with the help of surface to air missiles and Rocket propelled Granates (RPG). I will soon be vindicated.
Biya’s BLITZKRIEG is now his Vietnam
Congrats our great Manyu Tigers. The most feared force LRC has ever known. LRC have been warned to withdraw peacefully or they will receive operation Arson that targets their old and inept president, his ministers and LRC civilians in yaounde , Douala and some of their dark ages towns