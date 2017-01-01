Home / English / A very Happy New Year 2017 to all our Visitors

A very Happy New Year 2017 to all our Visitors

14 hours ago 29 Comments

We would like to take a moment and wish a Very Happy New Year 2017 to all our visitors.

2016 was really a good year for CameroonOnline.Org, with a significant surge in visits especially from Cameroon and we are expecting the Same or more than that in 2017.

We also continued upgrading our infrastructure with even better server quality as well as better protection against vicious attacks we dealt with most of 2015.

Thank you for being a Part of “CameroonOnline” and giving us an opportunity to make your life happier and smarter than before.

Again a Very Happy New Year to all users valuable users !!

  1. vonjesco Reserved
    January 2, 2017 at 04:49

    Thanks to the Administration and staff for this very interactive forum. I enjoyed the debates here more than in any parliament. Let’s hope 2017 is a better year. Happy New Year to all Brothers and Sisters here.

