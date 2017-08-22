Harry Redknapp confirms Sebastien Bassong training with Birmingham after Norwich release

The Birmingham City boss managed Bassong, who was freed by Norwich City earlier this summer, at Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur defender Sebastien Bassong is training with Birmingham City, Blues boss Harry Redknapp has told The Birmingham Mail.

Redknapp paid £8 million for the 31-year-old while at Spurs in 2009, and it is claimed he is open to signing him for a second time with Birmingham said to have cooled their interest in Bristol City’s Aden Flint.

“Seb played for me, he’s a great lad and he’s going to come in and get himself fit ready to play somewhere,” the 70-year-old explained.

“He’s on a free, he’s a good lad and a good player who played for me at Tottenham.

“He was player of the year at Norwich two years ago (it’s actually four) and he’s still a very good player in my opinion.”

Birmingham have had a productive start to the week in terms of transfers, with Arsenal full-backs Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall, and Southampton striker Sam Gallagher all agreeing loans to St Andrew’s.

Redknapp has also confirmed the club are close to completing the club-record signing of Torino midfielder Afriye Acquah.

Bassong, who has 15 caps for Cameroon, was one of several high profile stars let go by Norwich as part of a cost-cutting measure.

The Parisian has also played for Tottenham, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford during his time in England.

Birmingham travel to Norwich in the Championship two weeks on Saturday, although it remains to be seen whether they will have Bassong on board.

