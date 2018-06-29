Hausse des recettes pétrolières au Cameroun

APAnews | Les recettes pétrolières du Cameroun au cours du premier trimestre 2018 se chiffrent à 95,5 milliards de francs CFA soit une hausse de 11,6 milliards de francs CFA en valeur relative, et 13,8% en valeur absolue par rapport à la même période l’année précédente, a appris vendredi APA auprès des services compétents du ministère des Finances (MINFI).
A fin mars 2018, notent les mêmes sources s’appuyant sur un rapport sur l’exécution budgétaire, les recettes pétrolières se chiffraient à 95, 5 milliards de francs CFA contre 83,9 milliards de francs CFA à fin mars 2017.
Cette performance s’explique notamment par la hausse des cours mondiaux du pétrole, le prix du baril se situant à 66,8 dollars en moyenne au cours de la période sous revue contre 44,5 en moyenne l’année dernière.
Dans les détails, les recettes pétrolières comprennent 88,6 milliards de francs CFA de redevances pétrolières de la Société nationale des hydrocarbures (SNH) et 6,9 milliards de francs CFA d’impôts sur les sociétés pétrolières en activité au Cameroun.
Ces recettes connaissent une augmentation de 16 milliards de francs CFA par rapport aux prévisions qui tablaient sur 72,6 milliards de recettes trimestrielles.
“Senegal and Gambia entered into a gentlemen’s agreement to form Senegambia, but needed only a couple of years to realize their misjudgment, and did not shed any blood to go apart. Why is it that la République du Cameroun has to kill thousands of Anglophone people, has to sink into a civil war because of a gentlemen’s agreement the kind of which other African states and leaders walked away from without a bloodshed? The answer lies in the riches of Anglophone lands – OIL ” ( Nganang P., 2018)
The so-called “Vivre ensemble” of LRC is indeed ” Manger ensemble”.
OIL is the reason LRC is killing Southern Cameroonians
Gambia and Senegal were two different countries that decided to unite unlike Cameroon. Cameroon is a country that was divided by the Europeans for their national interest but reunited by God and nobody can ever separate it again.
The fact that some Cameroonians speak French and some English doesn’t mean they are from 2 different countries. It was as a result of colonization. Those 2 languages are the colonial master’s languages and can’t be used to determine the Cameroon territorial boundary.
The NW and SW people don’t have anything in common except the English language. The people of both provinces have a complete different culture and ancestry. The NW people are related to the Bamilekes while some of the SW people are related to the Doualas and some to the Biafra people in Nigeria.
**** PROPHECY ****
“Now that the anglophones are asking for federalism you people are refusing, there would be a time you people would be begging for this federalism and the anglophones would be asking for a complete separation.”
(Balla, A., 2016)