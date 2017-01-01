Head of State’s message to the Nation

Fellow Cameroonians,
My Dear Compatriots,
The year 2016 which is drawing to an end was marked by many events of great
significance for our nation.
This year we got off to a good start. Donors, including the International Monetary
Fund, hailed the resilience of our economy despite an unfavourable context.
Our defence and security forces beat back Boko Haram and put it on the defensive.
Our country resolutely embarked on a new phase of its grand project to accelerate
growth and create jobs and wealth.
As the months rolled by, circumstances put this positive momentum to the test.
Similarly, some social and political unrest occasionally seemed to undermine the
very foundations of our togetherness; but, ultimately, we were able to hold our ground.
Therefore, I would like, first and foremost, to solemnly state tonight that, more than
ever before, Cameroon is standing on its feet.
A country that is ONE and INDIVISIBLE,
proud of its cultural diversity and jealous of its freedom. A country that is replete with
talented and enterprising people.
A country that is endowed with abundant resources. A
country that is looking to the future with confidence and determination, resolved to meet the
challenges of ensuring social progress and prosperity for all.
As the year 2016 draws to a close, I must recall the unprecedented bereavement our
country suffered during the Eseka railway disaster. It was a time of profound grief for the
entire nation. Our people demonstrated solidarity during that tragedy.
The probe I have ordered will reveal the truth. I will draw the conclusions thereon, as
promised.
My dear compatriots,
I would now like to dwell on the events that have unfolded recently in the North-West
and South-West Regions. Physically and emotionally, we are deeply concerned about these
events.
Due to the acts of a group of manipulated and exploited extremist rioters,
Cameroonians have lost their lives; public and private buildings have been destroyed; the
most sacred symbols of our nation have been desecrated; economic activities have been
paralyzed momentarily.
You would agree with me that all of this is UNACCEPTABLE.
Our country does enjoy political and trade union freedoms which are guaranteed and
governed by our laws and regulations.
Against this backdrop, every citizen can rightfully opine on any aspect of national
life, including through duly declared peaceful strike action.
This is a fundamental civil right as desired by the Cameroonian people given that it is
enshrined in the Constitution.
This right is inalienable in the model of democracy which I proposed to the
Cameroonian people and which, TOGETHER, we have been building daily, patiently and
resolutely.
It is unbecoming of some people to use this context of freedom to commit acts of
violence and try to undermine our country’s unity.
Under such circumstances, it is the State’s bounden duty to restore order, in the
name of the law and in the interest of all. To act otherwise is to jeopardize our democracy
and allow anarchy to prevail over the rule of law.
I strongly condemn all acts of violence, regardless of their sources and their
perpetrators. We will fully draw conclusions from the various inquiries being conducted on
the matter.
Let me make this very clear: it is not forbidden to voice any concerns in the Republic.
However, nothing great can be achieved by using verbal excesses, street violence, and
defying authority. Lasting solutions to problems can be found only through peaceful
dialogue.
All the voices that spoke have been heard. They have, in many cases, raised
substantive issues that cannot be overlooked. I have enjoined the Government to engage in
frank dialogue with the various parties concerned to find appropriate solutions to the issues
raised. I urge them to participate, without any bias, in the various discussions.
However, we should never forget that we are walking in the footsteps of our country’s
founding fathers, our national heroes, who shed their blood to bequeath to posterity a nation
that is united in its diversity.
Cameroon’s unity is therefore a precious legacy with which no one should take
liberties. Any claim, no matter how relevant, loses its legitimacy once it jeopardizes, even
slightly, the building of national unity.
All Cameroonians, without exception, have embarked on building a united, inclusive
and bilingual nation. This is a unique experience in Africa. Like any human endeavour, our
experience is not perfect.
There are aspects that can be improved. We should therefore
listen to each other. We should remain open to constructive ideas, to the exclusion,
however, of those that would affect the form of our State.
Besides the bodies that I instructed the Government to set up and which are already
at work, we are ready to go an extra mile. We are willing to move in the footsteps and spirit
of the architects of Reunification, and put in place a national entity which will be tasked with
proposing solutions aimed at maintaining peace, consolidating our country’s unity and
strengthening our resolve, and our day-to-day experiences of LIVING TOGETHER.
And this should be done in strict compliance with our Constitution and our
Institutions.
Do I need to repeat this? CAMEROON IS ONE AND INDIVISIBLE! It shall so remain
…
Its wealth and strength are derived from the diversity of its people, its cultures and its
languages. Such is the pluralism that has earned our country the esteem, respect and
admiration it enjoys.
Cameroon is a democratic country, a State governed by the rule of law. Its problems
should be resolved within the ambit of the law and through dialogue.
Our compatriots want to live in peace and harmony. They should not be disturbed!
That is also why our country is engaged in the war against Boko Haram.
In this regard, I can safely say that in 2016, this terrorist group was driven to the wall.
There seems to be hope that this shady terrorist group may not recover from the setbacks it
has suffered. However, there is a need to remain vigilant; the possibility of isolated suicide
attacks, like that of 25 December last, cannot be ruled out.
Credit for this positive development goes to our national defence and security forces,
the Joint Multinational Task Force and cooperation with the Nigerian authorities. We should
also commend the support given us by our international partners to whom I extend my
thanks.
Also, I should mention the key role of vigilante committees which, thanks to their
courage and devotedness, were, on many occasions, able to foil planned attacks. I must
once again commend the Cameroonian people for their steadfast patriotism during these
difficult times.
Yes, ordeals help forge national unity.
We must now ramp up internal security, reconstruct, organize the return of displaced
persons, and revive the local economy. In short, bring back life and tranquillity to the
affected areas. To that end, the State will do its utmost, while counting on the dynamism of
the people and support from development partners.
Despite the burden of security spending, the Government has not relented in its
effort to promote our economic growth.
Many of our major first-generation projects such as the Kribi Port, the Lom Pangar
Dam and the Memve’ele and Mekin power plants are virtually operational or about to be
commissioned.
To bridge the energy gap and end load shedding, other major projects such as the
Bini à Warak, Menchum, Song Dong and Nachtigal power plants will supplement this
programme. Our power transmission and management problems will be resolved with the
establishment of the National Electricity Transmission Corporation.
The development of our road network is also progressing. An extensive road
construction or rehabilitation programme is ongoing nationwide. I will mention only the most
notable of them, such as the Yaounde-Douala and Nsimalen-Yaounde motorways where
work is going on normally, but also the east or west entryways to Douala and the second
bridge over the Wouri.
In the longer term, there are plans to create an inter-regional road and rail network to
ease access to our mineral deposits and stimulate trade with neighbouring countries.
Cameroon lies at the crossroads of two major economic blocks, namely West and Central
Africa. Why therefore should it not seek to become the hub it is geographically predisposed
to be?
The main objective of boosting our energy capacity and extending our road network
is to create the best conditions for our country’s industrialization. This is our major challenge
for the coming decades. It will also confirm the positive employment trends observed in
recent years. For instance, as at October 2016, 320 000 new jobs were recorded,
representing an increase of nearly 20% compared with the previous financial year.
Given the overall gloomy economic situation, this performance is commendable.
However, we should do better. To that end, we must improve the management of all the
economies of our sub-region.
That is why I deemed it necessary to convene a meeting of all CEMAC Heads of
State in Yaounde recently. This meeting enabled us to take measures to revive growth in
our zone, while accelerating the integration of our economies and the free movement of
goods and people.
Cameroon will fulfil its duty to that end.
In keeping with our ambition of achieving emergence by 2035, we are relentlessly
working to increase our agricultural production, ensure the industrial processing of our raw
materials and expand the digital economy.
The 2017 State budget truly reflects this resolve to increase momentum on these
highly strategic sectors.
My dear compatriots,
There are many ongoing projects designed to promote social progress and
prosperity in our country. Our assets are known to all. However, we are still having difficulty
unlocking our potential.
It was in a bid to reflect on such difficulty that in May 2016, I initiated the International
Economic Conference on the theme “Investing in Cameroon: Land of Opportunities”.
Besides important business meetings held during the conference, this unique
initiative which was hailed by our development partners, enabled us to share extremely
valuable experiences on the path to economic emergence.
In this interconnected world, we sought, in all simplicity, to get others’ views on our
capacity to access the global economy.
The harvest has been bountiful in terms of the principles of the actions adopted to
improve the business climate in Cameroon. This will be reflected in our institutions in the
near future.
I have already expressed my view on this issue on many occasions: our progress is
constrained by various forms of resistance or inertia.
We should remove such obstacles and create a sound and attractive business
environment that accelerates progress in our country by aligning with the appropriate global
dynamics. Responsibility here lies with the government. I will see to it resolutely.
Though I believe that the State should play the role of regulator and facilitator, and
even investor in some specific domains, I also believe that the private sector should invest
wherever there are opportunities.
At a time when diversification is a veritable lifeline for CEMAC economies, our
investors should, for instance, take advantage of the opportunities offered by regional
integration or various economic partnership agreements to which Cameroon is a signatory.
I am therefore appealing to the creators of our wealth to fully play their role in
stimulating our economic growth in everyone’s interest.
The Cameroonian people who are beginning to reap the benefits of the sacrifices
made over the years do not wish to return to austerity. I see with them.
This requires us all to put our hands on deck in perfect patriotic fervour, like our
heroic Indomitable Lionesses.
For many years they gave their all without seeking vain and early glories; they
demonstrated hard work, resolve, talent, and bravery; they won hearts through the quality of
their performance in the game; they appealed through their moral quality and the ethics of
the game which earned them the fair play trophy; they reflected Cameroon’s great diversity
as they defended the national colours; and though they did not win the coveted trophy of the
2016 women AFCON, they brought joy and pride to an entire nation.
Such an excellent demonstration of patriotic fervour is an appeal to everyone, each
in his or her specific sphere, to defend Cameroon’s future everywhere, in an exemplary
manner.
My dear compatriots,
Before concluding, I would like to invite you to spare a thought for our soldiers and
civilians who fell while defending our fatherland in 2016, as well as for the victims of the
recent Eseka railway disaster.
I would now like to express the wish, for our nation, that the year 2017 would abound
with the fruits of peace and harmony, progress and economic prosperity for everyone.
Happy and Prosperous New Year 2017!
Long live Cameroon!
To those in southern Cameroon Biya and his military is about to kidnap and eliminate them in the name of security, from reliable source just as his was made public before he read it. It shall be done in silent manner , be alert