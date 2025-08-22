Hearings Open on Akere Muna’s Challenge to Paul Biya’s Candidacy

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | On Friday, August 22, 2025, Cameroon’s Constitutional Council opened a high-profile hearing into a petition filed by Barrister Akere Tabeng Muna, candidate of the Univers Party. His legal challenge targets the eligibility of Paul Biya, 92-year-old leader of the ruling CPDM, to run in the upcoming October 2025 presidential election. The session is being presided over by Clément Atangana, President of the Constitutional Council.

Grounds for the Petition

Akere Muna’s argument is rooted in the Electoral Code, which disqualifies candidates who are dependent on others due to age or health. He asserts that Biya’s prolonged absences from public life, his failure to preside over key state institutions such as the High Council of the Judiciary, and his reliance on proxies for official duties demonstrate that he “reigns, but does not govern.”

Muna frames his petition not simply as political opposition, but as a necessary legal step to protect the integrity of the presidency.

Broader Political Context

The hearing takes place in a charged atmosphere. The Constitutional Council has already rejected the candidacy of prominent opposition leader Maurice Kamto, a move that sparked criticism from civil society and raised concerns about the transparency of the electoral process. Against this backdrop, Muna’s case adds new tension and uncertainty to the race.

What Lies Ahead

If the Council rules in Muna’s favor, the CPDM will have only three days to present a replacement candidate under the electoral law. Yet many observers believe the Council, often perceived as sympathetic to the ruling regime, is unlikely to disqualify Biya.

Whatever the outcome, the challenge has already forced the nation to confront a profound question: Is Cameroon being led by a president still capable of governing or by a presidency sustained in name only?