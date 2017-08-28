Heavy military presence in restive Anglophone Cameroon

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroon) An additional 400 gendarmes have been deployed in Cameroon’s North-West and South-West regions as part of a Operation SERESCO 17/18 to secure schools, sources told APA.

The operation, which runs for 128 days at a cost of nearly CFA500 million is launched to avoid disruption to the 2017/2018 school year in the two regions paralyzed since October 2016 by federalist and secessionist demands.

The new contingent is tasked with reinforcing the 959 troops already committed to the security and the maintenance of law and order in the troubled regions.

The precautions of the public authorities seem to be vindicated by the discovery of a terrorist-owned bunker in Mbengwi (north-west), which according to the government was being used in planning an “attack on the defense and security forces, military officials and administrative authorities”.

This discovery was made after the arrest, on August 2 and 3, of five individuals whose leader, Dasi Alfred Ngyah aka “Sniper,” the Cameroonian holder of a Belgian passport, “was preparing to attack a police barrier,” according to statements by the Minister of Communication and government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary.

Similarly, the information collected from a laptop seized during the raid “revealed the presence of files containing lessons on how to manufacture improvised explosive devices, as well as the cartography of the Southern Cameroon Liberation Movement’s dormant cells.”

