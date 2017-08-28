Heavy military presence in restive Anglophone Cameroon

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroon) An additional 400 gendarmes have been deployed in Cameroon’s North-West and South-West regions as part of a Operation SERESCO 17/18 to secure schools, sources told APA.
The operation, which runs for 128 days at a cost of nearly CFA500 million is launched to avoid disruption to the 2017/2018 school year in the two regions paralyzed since October 2016 by federalist and secessionist demands.
The new contingent is tasked with reinforcing the 959 troops already committed to the security and the maintenance of law and order in the troubled regions.
The precautions of the public authorities seem to be vindicated by the discovery of a terrorist-owned bunker in Mbengwi (north-west), which according to the government was being used in planning an “attack on the defense and security forces, military officials and administrative authorities”.
This discovery was made after the arrest, on August 2 and 3, of five individuals whose leader, Dasi Alfred Ngyah aka “Sniper,” the Cameroonian holder of a Belgian passport, “was preparing to attack a police barrier,” according to statements by the Minister of Communication and government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary.
Similarly, the information collected from a laptop seized during the raid “revealed the presence of files containing lessons on how to manufacture improvised explosive devices, as well as the cartography of the Southern Cameroon Liberation Movement’s dormant cells.”
This so-called struggle has been a cacophony of clear political naiveté. The glaring lack of focus and strategy of this struggle will be its ultimate undoing. Here’s a few questions that might help clarify the fight for some of us who wonder what really is the objective of this struggle.
Is it against Biya-the man?
Is it against the bulu clan?
Is it against francophones?
Is it secession?
Is it federalism?
All we hear these days is “release the prisoners first before schools resume” After the prisoners are released, schools resume, then what?
Clarity is highly needed. Pick a fight, study your opponent and PLAN how to fight. If you cannot do this, stop punishing and sacrificing the kids with threats. Because your current strategy risks turning anglophones against you. Then it is over!
The GCE results are out and those students who were successful can now get admission into any university in the world if they meet the requirements..
The GCE was not cancelled by UNiCEF!!! How can you guys be so ignorant and dumb? Shame on you all!!
I can assure you that the students who want to pursue their education will fight back this year…The students with the help of the government will form vigilante groups to fight for their right to education. Lycee Bilingue Yaounde did better in the GCE than Sacred Heart Mankon. Shame on you losers!