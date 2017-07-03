Heavy rains cause floods, damage in Douala

APA-Douala (Cameroon) Torrential rains that fell in the night of Sunday through Monday caused severe flooding in Douala, Cameroon’s commercial capital, where the traffic was interrupted on several highways, APA can report.

Even though no human casualties have been reported so far, the material damage is said to be significant, with a lot people constrained to leave their houses some of which were washed away by the floods.

At the Makepe-Missoke district in the fifth arrondissement, “many families were left with no option but to flee their homes in an attempt to escape the fury of the waters.”

“We were taken by surprise. We had no time to put our properties in safe places. Many have lost their furniture; washed away by the waters,” one local resident said.

Mr. Kamadeu, the head of a family of six children told APA he “lost everything we owned”, adding that “it was a miracle we’re all still alive.”

In Kondi located in the third district, the desolate setting of the area is what strikes at first, as “the river overflowed and devastated everything in its path,” the head of the district said.

On the banks of the river, objects of households washed away by the waters were still visible, with the local residents saying they “do not know where to go.”

As the rains continue to pour, several roads like the Avenue Roger Milla between the first and third arrondissement were cut to traffic, as well as the Boulevard of the United Nations connecting the first, second and third avenues.

