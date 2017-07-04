Heavy sanctions await SCBC channel distributors

Cable distributors and viewers of the Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Corporation, SCBC will soon face severe sanctions, going by Peter Essoka, President of the National Communication Council, NCC.

Speaking to media professionals in Bamenda, chief town of the North West region recently, Essoka described the distribution of the channel in Cameroon’s English speaking regions as rebellious, illegal and clandestine.

To him, the channel which is based in South Africa is out to destabilise the country. He advised cable operators against distributing such content whose legality is unknown, stating that the vision of the SCBC is against the fundamental principles of the state.

The veteran journalist urged cable distributors to legalise their status or face crackdown from authorities.

The Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Corporation is reportedly becoming very popular in Anglophone Cameroon. Peter Essoka’s warnings comes on the heels of the arrest of a Ndop based cable distributor who was detained for allegedly broadcasting SCBC signals.

