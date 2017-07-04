Heavy sanctions await SCBC channel distributors

Cable distributors and viewers of the Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Corporation, SCBC will soon face severe sanctions, going by Peter Essoka, President of the National Communication Council, NCC.
Speaking to media professionals in Bamenda, chief town of the North West region recently, Essoka described the distribution of the channel in Cameroon’s English speaking regions as rebellious, illegal and clandestine.
To him, the channel which is based in South Africa is out to destabilise the country. He advised cable operators against distributing such content whose legality is unknown, stating that the vision of the SCBC is against the fundamental principles of the state.
The veteran journalist urged cable distributors to legalise their status or face crackdown from authorities.
The Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Corporation is reportedly becoming very popular in Anglophone Cameroon. Peter Essoka’s warnings comes on the heels of the arrest of a Ndop based cable distributor who was detained for allegedly broadcasting SCBC signals.
your eyes dey like man wey dem hold ye mbanga, idiot.
Look at this Peter Esoka,whom powers have left him.Who is going to listen to this one too?
I am presently in my house in Bamenda,watching SCBC channel.As a matter of fact,everybody in my neighbourhood have the channel.What a purified and true history of our Cameroon that has never been told by CRTV….CRTV bye bye…we are watching our own state television SCBC.
Peter Esoka! if u like,u arrest the cable distributors.Just know that u will release them same way u arrest them.One for all,all for one…..
Can these guys ever try to educate the public on something they feel is not good for public consumption rather than using all these intimidation technics? When will they learn that these technics don’t work again? I hope they will be able to move from village to village, compound to compound, house to house and arrest all those watching this channel. Voll Idioten