Hermès launches a collection (Ndop) inspired from the Cameroonian traditional attire

Business in Cameroon | Ndop, the traditional attire worn during major events by people of the Western part of Cameroon is now appealling to people outside the country.

Indeed, on its website, Hermès, the luxury items manufacturer, announced that it had launched a collection baptised Ndop because it was inspired by the blue traditional attire adorned with white designs.

“In Cameroon, the Fondation Jean-Félicien Gacha holds an important collection of Ndop textiles. Their characteristically rich, decorative style is the inspiration for this carré by Anamorphée. Produced by the Bamileke people of the Cameroonian savannah, in central Africa, Ndop textiles use cotton woven into narrow strips.



This first stage takes place in the north of the country, near Garoua, after which the Bamileke women use raffia thread to apply the designs, reserve-dyed in indigo”, Hermès wrote.

Let’s note that the 90 cm x 90 cm scarf is sold at €360 (about CFA236,000).