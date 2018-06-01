HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in Cameroon drops

APAnews | The HIV/AIDS prevalence among people aged 15-49 in Cameroon went down from 4.3 to 3.4 percent between 2014 and 2017, the Public Health Ministry disclosed on Thursday.
During this period, when over five million people underwent tests for the disease, the impact of the pandemic dropped from 39 to 24 percent among sex workers, for a total of 254,000 patients on antiretroviral, the ministry said in a report released to the press.
For the 2018-2022period, during which the government must mobilize more than CFA412 billion, the strategy aims to reduce by 60 percent the new infections, to improve by 50 percent the life of infected persons, increase by 50 percent the national response to HIV/AIDS, and extend activities against the pandemic to more health centers.
Good news for the country the battle is not over….
Another lie, this time in statistics for a very deadly disease like the HIV / AIDS.
This disease is growing in many villages and unfortunately, it is a taboo subject,
unlike malaria that is commonly talked about even in off licences. Many of the
deaths in that country out of this taboo subject, are termed WITCHCRAFT.
So the above, is not TRUE, the usual claim of falsehood by a corrupt regime.
The best way to help reduce this scorge, is that folks should carry a medical card
that act as safeguard before sex. Prevention, is better than cure, we are told.
The condom is not very popular when sex is concerned to many people.
A good lesson can only be dispensed and absorbed in the right social context. This calls into question the source of this important information, how it was collected and analyzed, by whom, when etc against the present social upheavals in Cameroon when it is common knowledge that rape has become an important tool in the hands of the armed military men that break down doors and force themselves on to the unsuspecting residents.
Is there any doubt that forced sexual intercourse with persons of dubious HIV status INCREASES rather than DECREASES the incidence of the disease????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
I think this report is linked to the number of patients received in different hospitals of course we will never know those who are visiting charlatans …