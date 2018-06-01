HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in Cameroon drops

APAnews | The HIV/AIDS prevalence among people aged 15-49 in Cameroon went down from 4.3 to 3.4 percent between 2014 and 2017, the Public Health Ministry disclosed on Thursday.

During this period, when over five million people underwent tests for the disease, the impact of the pandemic dropped from 39 to 24 percent among sex workers, for a total of 254,000 patients on antiretroviral, the ministry said in a report released to the press.

For the 2018-2022period, during which the government must mobilize more than CFA412 billion, the strategy aims to reduce by 60 percent the new infections, to improve by 50 percent the life of infected persons, increase by 50 percent the national response to HIV/AIDS, and extend activities against the pandemic to more health centers.