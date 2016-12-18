Honourable Wirba Joseph given a hero’s welcome in his native Jakirri [+video]

Honourable Wirba Joseph was given a hero’s welcome in his native Jakirri. Last week, Wirba Joseph, a Cameroonian Parliamentarian made a passionate speech on the ‘Anglophone problem’ at the National Assembly.
Check Also
Funny Money: Alleged Dollar Counterfeiting Ring Busted in Bang Kapi
BANGKOK — Thai police arrested five alleged counterfeiters in a joint operation with the U.S. …
A true representative of the people!! Long live Hon Werba!!!
Well done that man
if we can mobilize around agriculture transformation projects with the same energy and ethusiasm like we invest in futilities like this.economic development will become reality created by us.
it is time to organize and direct this energy in a production oriented direction.
How can we direct this energy when the one overseeing the nations budget is a bourgeois spending most of his time in a 5star hotel in the land of wehre mbangyie.
How come all our leaders who have read the same books you keep recommending are not able to transpose such knowledge to their people.
Simple!! They are of an elite class, who see themselves as better read than the peoples they lead, and view the actions of they everyday person with such condescending attitude as you continue to display here.
Hon Wirba displayed love and concern for his constituents, no amount of bourgeois reading can replace love for people and country. Oya keep we down abeg!!
LUM,,,,i do not see how those overseeing the nation hold us from organizing and directing the energy of the masses towards productive investement?
except you want to tell me that we need their authority to sit dawn and chart how to setup a farm producing ten thousand tones of corn?if five thousand tones are tranformed to finished products like flour,it will creat employement for thousands of youths cutting imports and expanding our industrial base.the sun that will shine on our corn does not need the authority of those overseeing the country like rain.
BAH ACHO, ignorance is bliss. Do a research on how the govt stifles small and medium sized businesses (be they agricultural or otherwise).
Thank you Shey Wirba, You are not only a hero for the Jakiri constituency but more as a national hero of the Southern Cameroons. we know that all southern cameroonians have the same feelings but because of hunger, many have become traitors and will prefer telling lies to their people unlike you. Hope other people will emmulate your courage and put hands together on the table for concrete action ahead
This guy is a true people representative,not for some group but an example for all the members of that chamber.
Now nobody here should recuperate this guy for political reasons. He should be used for the whole system to be overhauled. The contrary will just show we are not ready for “freedom”
“his guy is a true people representative,not for some group but an example for all the members of that chamber.”
Do you even belief this claptrap? I don’t think so. You cannot fool the gallery. You are a defender of the neo-colonial banana state run by your kin therefore there is no way you could claim this behavior is a good example.
you are nothing but a two-headed snake like those forefathers of yours who butchered nationalists for their masters in paris.
You are a confused troll as most on this forum.
I will always be for what is good,but will never lend my hand to lies.
One cannot attack a whole group of people because an individual presiding over the country is from that group.
That is wrong and will never let someone insult the group in question.
I ever supported the BIYA system, but will let no one insult the group I belong
“I never supported..,,”
if any of you want to have an a precise idea of how the invation and occupation of our continent destroyed us mentally,reducing us to people who like futilities,things that will never help us.i advice you to read and study the rise of the korean economy written by byung-nak song,he was one of those who worked with the korean economic planning bord during the start of korea’s economic reconstruction.
you shall realize that we spend time doing what w should not be doing.
We don´t even have Blacks of Cameroonian origin in the French government after all these years. France like singing egalité up and down and is color-blind, refusing for example to measure race, ethnicity, or religion in their censuses. The racial consciousness of France is that of the old Republican ideas of “One France, Indivisible” , copied and said by the Prime minister of Cameroon the other day, “One Cameroon, indivisible”. We are not a Parrot Country to France. Who are those defending the Cameroonian interest in France?
Why should there be black of Cameroonian origin in the French government? If people from all ex-French colonies would think like you the French government would only be consisted of people from African origin. I don’t see in any white in the Cameroonian government neither. Stupid reply.
DR SAUDADE,,,,you think like somebody who is free from chains phisically but continue to behave like a chained person.
Confessing to not having read the venerated tome, BAH, I would guess the growth of the economy you cite was accompanied by leaders who had a vision. As long as our leaders’ vision is directed towards their pockets, we will not get there. That is why I am particularly disappointed at your effort to belittle gentleman’s courage and achievement. It is an achievement to air the discontent on record in the glass palace.
Now I hope you did not mean to overlook it but merely call on the other “leaders” to get their fingers out and focus on developing the nation, for I sense that the current effort is to out-wait the protest.
If you are cynical and assume that the out-wait strategy will work, my further advice is it cant. The issues outline by Hon Wirba were only the tip of the iceburg.
The most important aspect of it is that several Francophone fora and political parties are expressing opinions. This is quite small but it is a start towards the right path for, as you are well aware, no one wants to make a fool of themselves by making comments on things they don’t master. That means they are likely to try to find out the details.
Further, judging by the opinions on some of those media and from some, previously presumed informed “elites”, it appears that the ideas and workings of the federal system need to be put forward.
Being better informed can only lead the peoples, where ever they choose to go thereafter, to get more and better informed.
I personally reflect on Hon Wirba’s speech as a historic event and my, probably not carefully thought-out and constructed view above, is to urge you to acknowledge it as such even if you do not see its significance.
If you admit to seeing its significance, I would transfer my discontent from lack of vision of the big picture, to an even more disturbing attempt to divert attention.
Please post your ideas appropriately where they belong.
Bah Acho, are you from Momo division? i am asking because your name sounds like one and more over you sound like a sellout. Please try not to sound negative all the time. Thanks
kenmobit, I am from Momo division but i will never be part of the sellouts. Pls when you want to address somebody, try to be specific- not every Momo man is a sellout.
NDAAGRE:
And have the political leaders of Korea since that book was written been useless like Bi Mvondo and cohort?
NDAH NGREH,,,,all my detractors have one charecteristic,they think like dépendent people who are not responsible for what is happening to them.everything is the fault of government,they are responsible for Nothing.
i mentioned a book written by an individual who was part of the korean economic reconstruction bord,and you jump in like a mad elephant in a fresh corn farm talking about politicians who have Nothing to do here.south korea and japan has one of the most corrupt politicians on earth.but it did not hold them from manouvering all difficulties to imerge with respected multinationals like Toyota and Samsung.remove the false idea in your mind that those who build the economy of strong nations are politicians.this system of thinking assimilated from aryan oriented education is blocking your thinking faculties.what nak song wrote in the book i mention can partially be reproduced by a village or private individuals without anything like politicians.
NDAAGRE:
You are a detractor to yourself?
Go to Mbengwi and utter this your antanganjiism, and you will be roasted on the stakes!!!
You deserve that welcome mr Wirba.great man.Alcoholics with no balls can only hide in the Basement in China,germany and type on the Internet.They will not even go out for a protest in China,Germany,Swiss to kick Biya out of a Hotel.The experts Claim,they can do and know everything better than those living in Cameroon.Is Mr Wirba living in the Diaspora,NO.Is he a Ghost Worker,No.Is he an Alcoholic in the Diaspora,No
There was a protest in Brussels/Belgium.
Wirba Joseph is a Politician of Conscience. I also read what Oyono Martin and others said. Congratulations to all of you. ISSA TCHIROMA and others are only speaking about “drapeau” . Cannot condemn the rapping of students by the Cameroon army nor the genocide of the unarmed patriots. They should get their facts first and after then, they can distort them as they please. President Paul BIYA categorically condemned the terrorist attacks that occurred in Paris on 13 November 2015 on innocent civilians in very strong terms. UB students had on November 28, 2016 suffered untold torment, rape and looting in the hands of troops deployed to ‘quell’ a sit-down strike on their campus and the President cannot condemned. What about the fatal use of force by the troops on unarmed civilians? He cannot condenm.
Amadou Ali said in 2011 said that Bamilekes and Anglophones will never rule Cameroun. Thanks to wikileak, that we are now aware of the conspiracy. He is behind the powershift again to the Northerners. The Southern Cameroon should get away before they bring chaos in the Post Biya Succession dispute.
No, to the obscure ideologies. No more of the old Republican ideas of “One France, Indivisible” , copied and said by the Prime minister of Cameroon the other day, “One Cameroon, indivisible”. We don´t want to continue a Parrot Country to France. Time for Southern Cameroonian interests NOW and not the French interest as priority to the existance of Cameroon.
Those in Control should STOP wishing, STOP preaching and START FIXING IT NOW. It´s ACTION TIME. Total Cooperation. Je suis Southern Cameroon. No partisanship, no tribalism, no parrotism etc, in this journey to the promise land. Oyono Martin and all the useful members/elements of Cameroon who believe in democracy and the rule of law, are welcome to Southern Cameroon.
I do agree with some of the points you are attempting to make;but at the same time you are in contraction with yourself.
While you are for no corruption,parotide and the likes, at the same time you are pushing false news like tape of students by the armed forces.
When you are for “southern Cameroon” as a separate entity, at the same time you are asking BIYA to condemn what happened in southern Cameroon. How can a Cameroonian president condemn what happened to a non existent country.
It is time to ell the truth and only the truth.
That will set you free.
Get real and join the ‘intifada’. How? By speaking the TRUTH and nothing but the TRUTH. As in John 8:32 (Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free). The ongoing ‘intifada’ in Southern Cameroon, is just a tip of the iceberg. We have lot of problems but the WORST now is that of Southern Cameroon.
@Mbappe. You are in Canada and instead of feeding us with the Pros and Cons of the Quebec independence debates that have played a large role in the politics of the province, you are acting like someone with maladie of the “Black African Greed and lack of accountability”. As I said, Get real and join the ‘intifada’. How? By speaking the TRUTH and nothing but the TRUTH. As in John 8:32 (Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free). The ongoing ‘intifada’ in Southern Cameroon, is just a tip of the iceberg. We have lot of problems but the WORST, now is that of Southern Cameroon.
Thank you honourable Wirba! You are a true man of the people. Please remain extra vigilant and very careful out there. The agents of darkness are very organized to take us by surprise with a trumped-up cause. I salute the efforts of all the brave men of conscience like Martin Oyono, Emmanuel Pondi, Maurice Kamto, etc for standing up and condemning injustice even though I disagree with their idea of a resolution to the crisis. I salute the English speaking teachers of Littoral whom have resorted to joining the strike in January. I am still very shocked by Biya’s scandalous disregard of this predicament as he maintains his silence even though his red hands are busy bribing chiefs/fons. Why are they doing that if there is no problem? Together we shall overcome.
SDF is a party of brave people.A party of people who hate injustice, discrimination and favoritism.With SDF,everything goes according to merit, no partiality, but true transparency.SDF is for the people and nothing other than that.Vote for SDF if truly you want change in Cameroon.Those who have ears should hear and eyes should see.
This is where we see that, words are sharper than any two edge sword.SDF is a party of peace and we are going to succeed through peace not through violence.Our words are sufficient for the fight.We are in a civilize world today.
`Man of the people`, indeed.
He spoke looking at them to the eye, calling names and not stopping until he ended.
Isn`t it like Jesus did? and today, Christianity, i mean Christianity is waxing strong?
Just tell yourselves people, that you have Jesus on your side. Like Jesus the Christ,
it is the common man, who is hailing him. Dis man, God gu bless am well, well.
And in a few days, it will be new year`s eve. A crooked voice shall address the nation
on old stuff. Waooooooooooo.
You’ll a truth representative of the people what’s lacking in that useless country is principle men like u sir,who stayed honest in power doing the people business rightly and honest in the eyes of GoD & men, thus far i have identified only a few of such honorable men of decent character who deserve my respect putting the people/ country first against their personal interest, honorable Wirba & Martin Oyono are such exception in that small crowd of useless greedy clowns who has taking hostage the whole country
Martin Oyono has done that to protect his position.It is a style of campaign if you don’t known.So you think a beti can come and solve your problems for you.It is very obvious that, he had to admit that the is an Anglophones problem in order to captured the ndian people.No road to Ndian,let him go and tell the CPDM government to tarred the road.Is he not in the CPDM?
WE ARE NOT MUGUS.I will never believe an outsider in any problem concerning Anglophones.
Martin Oyono is fake.
Forever:
I agree with you.
Rudolf:
I don’t think Oyono is fake. I hVe excerpts of the statement he made at that press conference, and it appeared it came from a place of great understanding of the problem.
While Oyono is not emotionally vested in the problem like Wirba (who is of the English speaking community), I think the points he articulated carry quite some gravitas.
Bear in mind that this us not the first time he takes a position the CPDM will consider anathema.
Au Cameroun ,pays du FAUX
…
Un photographe fait une photo pour une classe de 60 élèves et dit au directeur:
-je vends à chaque élève une photo à 500 fcfa ,donc ça fait 30.000fcfa.
Le directeur dit à l’enseignante :
? Dites aux élèves d’apporter 2000 fcfa chacun pour la photo..
L’enseignante dit aux élèves :
? Pour la photo de classe chacun doit apporter demain 2500 fcfa.
Les élèves rentrent chez eux et chacun dit à sa maman :
? Mme a dit que la photo “de classe coûte 3.000 fcfa.
La maman dit à son mari:
? Chéri, hummm le Cameroun est pourri hein!humm on a dit au petit d’apporter 5.000 fcfa pour la photo de classe.
Le mari va,s’endetter et dit au boutiquier :
? Stp,mon ami j’ai besoin de 7.000 fcfa c’est pour photo de classe de mon fils.
Le boutiquier dit :
? Ok.mais tu vas rembourser 10.000 fcfa…
Ayooooo ! Vraiment c’est chacun pour soi ? le Cameroun est vraiment oooh… ???
This is someone who can seriously chalange Biya come 2017 if he want to, and work with a supper powerful man like Putting.
Some people don´t really understand how the establishment functions. Cameroon is a satellite state. Elections are not really carried out in Cameroon. The list is taken to France, selected, voted and elections reconfirmed in Cameroon. Most of the opposition parties are virtual and part of CPDM and that is why they cannot join together to have only one candidate and that is also why there is no two-round system.
THAT IS A TRUE FREEDOM FIGHTER.I WILL LIKE HIM TO VISIT OUR TRAINING CAMP
Un grand monsieur ce type. Mais la musique nigerian derriere n est pas appropriee.
tht music is a Cameroonian not Nigeria, Mr leo title clando
Hon Wirba always WATCH YOUR BACK because LRC is evil.
Hon A. N. Jua publicly challenged LRC. A son of Kom, Francis Nkwain was sent by LRC to poison him.
Surely LRC will be looking for a way to silence you. They might send a son of Jakiri to kill you.
May the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob will protect you from the evil hands of LRC.
The LORD will keep you from all harm– he will watch over your life (Psalm 121:7)
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH WITH LRC.
Unstoppable Momentum. Nothing more, nothing less.
“ALUTA Continua, Victoria Ascerta” (The Struggle Continues, Victory is Certain)
@BMG,
You are right bro. And Francis Nkwain who poisoned Hon Jua to gain fame and wealth in the deveil’s kingdom died a very unhappy man, after his most beloveth daughter – the venerated Journalist Anne Nsang Nkwain suddenly died on a flight to the US. Following the shock of hearing her daughter’s demise, Francis Nkwain suffered a stroke and died as well. Evil men being paid in their own coins. May his soul rot in hell fire.
We pray our ancestors to cover and protect this son of wisdom Hon. Wirba who took the fight to the epicenter of the enemy house of dishonourables and beat them there.
This man Mr. Wirba is worthy of the title of a “Hero” who fearlessly defended his people. I don’t know to which party his belongs but the President of Cameroon NOT president of CPDM should invite him for a frank discussion. The union of the 2 Cameroon was as he put it a union of two brothers not a union of a conquerer taking all the advantages of a Union. But given that the Francophones have long perceived the Union as majority take all, it is going to be difficult to ever convince any one from the West Cameroon part of the Country to trust them again. Solution-Federalism short of full independence for West Cameroon from the Republic . They have virtually taken over the West Cameroon territory and even the latrine sweepers in most part of West Cameroon are from French speaking Cameroon. Is time to rid the swamps away and drained the river for a better West Cameroon
Bah Acho, you are a confused devil. Your long stay in that parisian subburb is having negative repercussions on your reasoning. You have a virtual and only one solutions to all probems which is…referring people to something equally abstract. Abeg Ngia Chi come chain your ngong dog
Kitts:
Hahahaha. Please don’t mind him. He is worse than a Ngong Dog this NDAAGRE. He is just another Atanga Nji who will run when things get heated.
Bear in mind he is drunk 95% of the time.
It is time for leaders with conscience to step up in Cameroon. “When injustice becomes law, ………
KITTS,,,,i expected you to write what you wrote above.centuries of humiliation,deculturation and alienation,have pre programmed many of us to aspire futilities.any african who tries to think outside the box of futilities,ignirance,wereh ngnag and all thesenseless things you know is called names. ngong dog,mad dog,etc.but show me any industrialized country that took the parth we have been infatilized by an extrverted system of mental inslvaement called education?politicians dont build solid economic systems,but creative,highly innovative patriotic entrepreneurs.they dictate everything in a country,from how many hours people work a day to wages,health system,language soken,spirituality,etc.
try to look what others did instead of following an illution called democrazy.
Hahahaha NDAAGRE:
What about mad elephant in a corn farm??
Was that one invented by ur detractors too?
NDAAH NGREH,,,,have you crossed from your new county guatemala to bereh wereh ngang”america”again?kikikiki
Trouble is you are so full of theories. For once we want a practical example
BREAKING NEWS: MANYU People Refuse to Sing Cameroun’s National Anthem at MAMFE Cultural Event
– Tells Mamfe DO, mayor they can’t sing a foreign anthem;
– TABETANDO DISGRACED at TINTO, UPPER BANG;
– Senator ANJA SIMON almost chased out of Akwa, AKWAYA.
An impeachable source from Mamfe has just hinted me of some drama that took place in Manyu over the weekend.
First, Manyu elites in Yaounde had refused to release their 53 million francs pledge for the sponsoring of the December 2016 Manyu Cultural Festival, FESTAC … claiming that the people of Manyu were not ‘cooperating’ with government vis-a-vis the ongoing calls for a federation. The president of FESTAC Mr. Besong Michael did what he could to garner support from home and abroad and FESTAC 2016 held from Tuesday to Thursday of lat week. It is on record that the DO of Mamfe, the mayor and their etat major stumbed the ocassion uninvited where they pressed for the singing of the national anthem to kickoff the ocassion. This met with stiff resistance from the people who unanimously rebutted that ‘they cannot sing the anthem of a foreign country’. Sources say an infuriated DO left in anger and rage swearing to ‘punish’ whoever! Whatever that means.
Senator TABETANDO from Mamfe Central pushed through to Tinto town, Upper Bayang sub-division to organise a CPDM rally which failed and backfired. A provocating turnout of less than 50 persons told him to his face to “GO DO THAT IN HIS SUB-DISVION AND LET HIS OWN PEOPLE LISTEN TO HIM”.
Senator ANJA Simon had his own dose of humiliation at AKWA village, AKWAYA sub-division. The villagers are reported to have warned him and threatened that if he were not their own son, he wouldn’t have left alive. They asked him to leave the village immediately to not provoke their wrath.
Senators ANJA and TABETANDO will be returning to their masters at Yaounde with their tails between their legs and dropped heads.