Huawei technology drives Cameroon to Smart City award recognition

IT News Africa | In Barcelona, Spain, November 16, 2017 at the World Smart City awards held at the Smart City Expo World Congress 2017 (SCEWC), Cameroon was recognised with a nomination for the Innovation Idea Award for its solar energy project.

They were not the only Huawei partnered customer in contention at the awards. Shenzhen in China won the Safe City Award with its Smart Transportation project, and Yanbu in Saudi Arabia won the Data and Technology Award with its Smart City project. In addition, Weifang in China was one of the finalists for the City Award with its Smart City 3.0 project. These cities have all leveraged Huawei’s Smart City solutions customised to meet city management needs across different regions and at different levels of development. According to Huawei, the solutions drive digital transformation to improve city administration, create sustainable economies and enable efficient public services. This year the awards attracted 309 entries from 58 countries for this year.

Speaking on the awards, Yan Lida, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said: “The ultimate goals of a Smart City are to enable good governance, promote industry development and deliver benefits for the people. Together with our customers and partners, we are moving towards achieving these goals by improving city governance and service capabilities, helping to develop the local economy and stimulate innovation, and making cities more livable.”

The Innovation Idea Award finalist, Cameroon, have adopted Huawei’s Microgrid Solar Plant solution to replace traditional power supply solutions that involve the development of mid- and high-voltage power grids and hydropower stations. The new power plant solution supports fast deployment, requires low investment costs, and helps the local government achieve rural electrification, according to Huawei. The project drove the development of multiple local industries, such as education, medical treatment, communications, and manufacturing.

Huawei revealed that to date, the project has greatly improved the development of the local society, by bringing electricity to 166 rural villages serving 120,000 residents, increasing local children’s school enrollment rate, and creating more than 1,000 job opportunities. Huawei’s off-grid power metering system also helped power operators solve the problem of how to collect electrical fees, achieving sustainable operations.

As an ICT solution provider that can offer end-to-end cloud-pipe-device solutions, Huawei is committed to connecting the physical and digital worlds in cities and building Smart City nervous systems. At present, Huawei’s Smart City solutions are serving more than 40 cities in over 120 countries around the globe.