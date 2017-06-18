Home / Français / Hugo Broos: Réactions d’après-match Cameroun – Chili [+vidéo]

Hugo Broos: Réactions d’après-match Cameroun – Chili [+vidéo]

36 mins ago 1 Comment

Réactions d’après-match Cameroun – Chili | Hugo Broos Post-Match Interview – Match 3: Cameroon v. Chile – FIFA Confederations Cup 2017.

One comment

  1. Pro Coach
    1 min ago at 00:26

    Stop defending your life like a little boy who qualified on luck basis. Next game field in Boumal and Bassogog from the start and replace one of your too defensive midfielders with an offensive one like Mandjeck. Don’t these opportunistic coaches watch Barcelona defend by being offensive?

    Reply

