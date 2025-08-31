Hugo Ekitike Seizes His France Chance After Cherki Injury

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Hugo Ekitike has earned his first senior call-up for the French national team, stepping in after Rayan Cherki’s thigh injury ruled him out for several weeks. The 23-year-old Liverpool striker, fresh from a dazzling start in the Premier League with three goals in three matches, has now been rewarded by Didier Deschamps. Initially overlooked because of the depth of attacking talent in France, Ekitike seized the opportunity when it presented itself.

This moment marks a milestone in his career. Ekitike’s journey has been defined by steady progress: from Reims’ youth academy to a breakthrough in Frankfurt, and finally a high-profile transfer to Liverpool. His persistence and adaptability have now culminated in his first senior France call-up.

The story carries an additional layer. Eligible for Cameroon through his father, Ekitike was often mentioned in debates about dual nationality players. Cameroon coach Marc Brys recently made clear, however, that his team would not serve as a fallback option for players undecided about their international future. By answering France’s call, Ekitike appears to have made his choice, potentially closing the door on representing Cameroon.

This selection is not only a reward for form but also a statement of intent. For Ekitike, the chance to wear the French shirt is both an honor and a responsibility. Now, with the stage set in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, he has the opportunity to prove he belongs among Les Bleus.