Hull on alert to sign superstar Samuel Eto’o in January transfer window to help their relegation fight

The 35-year-old striker is now at Turkish side Antalyaspor but they are willing to loan him out until the summer

Samuel Eto’o is ready to return to the Premier League – with struggling Hull City.

The 35-year-old striker who has played for Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Everton, winning the European Cup three times and being voted man of the match in the 2006 final, is now at Turkish club Antalyaspor.

But they are willing to let the Cameroon international, a four-time African Player of the Year, go out on loan for the rest of the season.

Relegation candidates Hull — the top flight’s lowest scorers with 16 goals after 19 matches – have been alerted.

