Hull want Cameroon international Nicolas Nkoulou

According to a report from French newspaper L’Equipe, Hull City want to bring Lyon defender Nicolas Nkoulou to the KCOM Stadium before the end of the January transfer window.

The centre-back is currently on international duty with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, so the likelihood of any deal being completed prior to Tuesday’s deadline is slim to say the least.

The report also states that Nkoulou has no desire to leave Lyon at this stage of the campaign, despite struggling for game time in recent months.

That said, the fact that Hull are seemingly identifying new defensive options may be a worry for fans concerned about the prospect of Harry Maguire moving on in the coming days.

Maguire has been superb for Hull this season yet rumours persist that he is attracting interest from Premier League rivals.

A move for 26-year-old Nkoulou would soften the blow of losing Maguire somewhat, but considering the complexities surrounding any deal, Tigers supporters will surely want to keep the latter and focus on signing players who want to make a move now.

Hull have shown real signs of resurgence under new manager Marco Silva but there is plenty of work to do in the months ahead and it will be interesting to see how busy he is between now and Tuesday night.

