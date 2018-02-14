HyperX Signs NBA Star Joel Embiid as Brand Ambassador

The Esports Observer | HyperX, Kingston Technology’s gaming division, announced the signing of NBA player Joel Embiid as a brand ambassador for its headsets. The company is now sponsoring the Philadelphia 76ers NBA franchise, one of its star players, and the club’s affiliated esports organization, Team Dignitas.

The 23-year old Cameroonian center, voted by the fans as a starter in the upcoming All-Star Game, was chosen by HyperX not only because of his on-court skills—were he has solidified himself as one of the best young basketball players in the world—but also for his social media presence. With more than one million of fans on Twitter and 1.8 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the NBA’s most followed athletes, known for his sarcastic, often trolling comments.

“Skilled as a pro basketball player and recognized as an esports social media star, HyperX welcomes Joel to the HyperX family as a brand ambassador for gaming,” said Daniel Kelley, HyperX director of corporate marketing. “We’re looking forward to including Joel in our activities in 2018.”

Embiid identifies himself as an avid gamer. In a recent interview, he revealed that he loves NBA 2K and FIFA, and never travels with the team without his PS4. When asked, last November, what he bought for himself after he signed a five-year, $148 million contract extension with the Sixers, he replied that he bought a new house for his parents in Cameroon, but nothing for himself, as he has his games and a big TV, so he needs nothing more.

“When I’m not playing basketball, I’m gaming,” said Embiid. “HyperX headsets are extremely comfortable and the audio quality is amazing. They help me do what I love to do, win.”

In addition to Team Dignitas, HyperX sponsors a number of esports organization, namely Cloud9, Team Liquid, LGD Gaming, Natus Vincere, SK Gaming, and Team SoloMid among others.