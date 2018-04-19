ICAO denies ordering Cameroon to shut down airport

Journal du Cameroun | The UN agency for civil aviation, ICAO, says it did not order Cameroon to shut down its Douala airport.

According to William Raillant, ICAO Communications Officer, the information trending on social media, which denotes that; the airport of Cameroon’s port city, Douala, has been told to shut down by the International Civil Aviation Organization because of the poor state of its runways and a general lack of maintenance, is not factual.

While responding to thread on twitter regarding the claims, Raillant indicated that the civil aviation agency did not issue any such order.

“We are contacting the media involved to request retractions of their articles” he said.