IDB injects CFA3b in Cameroon’s livestock marketing, infrastructure

APA-Douala (Cameroon) The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has granted a loan of three billion CFA franc to Cameroon for the modernization of livestock marketing and infrastructure, the ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Planning said Monday.

Cameroon’s ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries will pilot the programme, and the funds will be used primarily to finance the country’s Livestock Marketing and Livestock Infrastructure Development Project, it added.

The signing of this agreement follows other actions in favour of the livestock sector, which “benefits from all the attention of the public authorities”, the ministry declared.

One of the latest achievements is the Livestock Productivity Improvement Support Project (PAPE) launched on 9 March 2017, one of whose objectives is to improve pastoral production, and ensure better animal coverage throughout the country.

APAnews