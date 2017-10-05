Illegal Immigration: Risks, Challenges Presented To Youths

The challenges were presented at the 7th regional workshop in Yaounde on October 3, 2017.

Peace and security experts have presented risks of illegal immigration to youths, should they at any point decide to leave the country in a clandestine manner.

The challenges were presented on October 3, 2017 at the seventh regional workshop organised by the Yaounde School of Citizenship and Politics, ECPY, under the theme, “Find here what is abroad: local development and migratory flux”, with the objective of discouraging and reducing illegal immigration amongst the youthful population. Organised at the International Relations Institute of Cameroon, IRIC, experts and stakeholders sought to reinforce institutional and individual capacities on the dangers associated with illegitimate immigration.

Officially opening the workshop, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou, highlighted the insecurity threats dishonest immigrants pose both to the transit and host countries, reason why he urged the youths to maximise the several opportunities put in place by the government towards the social and economic as well as political inclusion of the youths in state affairs given their active force and number.

The Minister cited the recently implemented three-year “Special Youth” Plan worth FCFA 102 billion, a constantly update website on the different opportunities available for the youth, the several workshops organised on youth empowerment amongst other strategies as a means to prevent clandestine movement and rather facilitate and accelerate youth socio-economic integration.

The President of the Executive Bureau of ECPY, Hon. Vincent de Paul Emah Etoundi, said the disturbing dangers of illicit immigration cannot be undermined. He said most youths who leave the country unlawfully suffer several human rights violations, some never get to their destinations, several work under improper conditions while others get involved in criminal activities like drugs and prostitution due to frustrations.

Cameroon Tribune