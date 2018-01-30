L’intégralité de la communication gouvernementale délivrée hier par le MINCOM.
« Mesdames et Messieurs les journalistes,
Mesdames, Messieurs,
Le gouvernement camerounais annonce à l’opinion publique nationale et internationale qu’un groupe de quarante-sept terroristes, au nombre desquels Monsieur Ayuk Tabe, se trouve depuis quelques heures entre les mains de la Justice camerounaise, devant laquelle ils répondront de leurs crimes.
Le gouvernement camerounais saisit cette occasion pour se féliciter du caractère excellent de la coopération multiforme qu’entretiennent le Nigeria et le Cameroun notamment au plan sécuritaire.
Il réaffirme la détermination des gouvernements des deux pays, sous la houlette de leurs chefs d’Etat respectifs à ne jamais tolérer que leurs territoires servent de base à des activités de déstabilisation dirigées contre l’un d’entre eux ».
Yaoundé, le 29 janvier 2018
Le ministre de la Communication
You can kill the messenger but not the message. The ball keeps rolling!!!
Give it up already!
They are just people not the revolution
The idea is alive, well and kicking. Bin Laden was killed and lethal ISIS came up. The fools don’t learn nothing. Ambazonians are more resolute and determined now than they ever was. Buhari just helped Biya pour kerosene in the fire.
Ambazonia a terrorist organization ,thank you Nigeria
I don’t care what people will saying here
Ayuk rose to prominence less than a year ago why?
Because the Anglophone in Cameroon is under militarization, Force francophonization, is treated with disdain by the government and supported by France.
You can execute Ayuk in public and all 47 of them, including the ones in the bunkers, the ones in Kondengui/SED, the ones in Bafoussam Jail, it will no change the fact that the Anglophone in Cameroon today is very sure that the Judas Iscariot Love propaganda is because of oil only.
The BIR burn villagers, they extort money from citizens, the rape girls, the destroy properties etc they have a Rhoyinga agenda on the minority Anglophone with support from Almighty France
The majority is in a Nazi Silence jublilation at the killings of the minority Anglophone.
Who is fooling who?
Right on point @lum u couldn’t have said any clever& clearly for dis moronic clowns to understand.Sisiku Ayuk Tabe& co symbolise the aspiration &yearn for freedom by the millions of Southern Cameroonian that matches in their numbers in October 1 old & young , grandma, grandpa, youths, children, etc & hundreds were brutally murdered by the useless moronic bastards cowardice rapist army of la republique , thus except u kill the remaining 99% of us before thry can continue to steal our natural resource& oppresse/rape our children bunch ungrateful moronic bastards, thus the arm’s struggle will continues until we get u bastards out of Ambaland no matter our long its take the ideology stays desame & whatever u do too our kidnapped leaders be ready for similar revenge killing their puppet leader