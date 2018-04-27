‘I’m a victim of a fake news’ – Saintfiet

Times of Malta | Tom Saintfiet feels that he is a victim of a fake news after the Belgian was sacked by the Malta FA on Wednesday following a report that said that he had applied for the job of Cameroon coach.

A report on BBC sport said that Saintfiet was one of 77 candidates that applied for the job with the Indomitable Lions.

But Saintfiet, who had only been in the job of Malta coach since last October, has vehemently denied these allegations.

“On Wednesday, I was dismissed by the MFA on allegations that I would have applied for a different role while in my current position as national team coach of Malta,” Saintfiet wrote on his Facebook account.

“I categorically deny having applied for the Cameroon vacancy (or any other coaching position) or having authorised any person to do so on my behalf. I informed the MFA accordingly and provided supporting documents.

“I am truly saddened to be the victim of the news of fake news and I have now handed the matter to my Attorney for further actions.”

Contacted by timesofmalta.com, Saintfiet said that the Cameroon FA might have a CV with his name but he never submitted.

“It’s a common practice in football that agents send CVs of players and coaches to clubs and national associations without the authorisation of the subject,” Saintfiet said.

“So it may well be that Cameroon have received my CV from an agent who has failed to get my authorisation. However, for an application to be fully complaint the Cameroon FA had to receive my medical certificate and a proof of good behaviour which only I can send them to them.

“If the MFA checks with their Cameroon counterpart if they have these documents I’m sure that they will not find them as I have never sent them. I am happy in Malta and have no reason to leave this job.”

The Malta FA is now expected to start discussions on appointing a new national coach and on Wednesday the governing body’s Executive Committee will convey to discuss the matter.

It is understood that the MFA will appoint an Interim Coach for the next three friendly matches against Georgia, Azerbaijan and Moldova which are scheduled for May and June.