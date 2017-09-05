Incident meurtrier dans le nord-ouest, le Mindef évoque la légitime défense

Koaci.com- Mardi 5 Août 2017- Le commandant de la compagnie de gendarmerie de Bui (Nord-Ouest) a été suspendu. Il est remplacé par un intérimaire, après la mort d’un civil qui a succombé à des blessures par balles.
D’après la version officielle, l’incident n’a rien à voir avec la crise anglophone.
La version gouvernementale, fait savoir qu’un civil a été blessé par balles au cours d’une opération de lutte contre les stupéfiants dans la journée du lundi 04 septembre, au lieu dit Kisem, département du Bui, région du Nord-Ouest.
Selon Joseph Beti Assomo, le ministre délégué à la présidence chargé de la défense, le commandant et les gendarmes ont été pris à partie par des populations armées des fusils de fabrication artisanale qui s’opposaient au bon déroulement de leur mission.
Au cours des échauffourées qui s’en sont suivies, les populations effarouchées ont fait usage en premier, de leurs armes blessant grièvement un gendarme.
En réaction, les gendarmes agissant en « légitime défense », ont ouvert le feu, blessant accidentellement un des assaillants qui a rendu l’âme.
Le Mindef rassure qu’une enquête est ouverte.
Une source communautaire sur place ayant fortement requis l’anonymat confirme l’information.
Notre source indique, qu’il s’agissait d’une rafle de la gendarmerie dans une localité où prolifèrent la consommation du chanvre indien et des drogues diverses.
« Les manifestants ont mis le feu sur les bâtiments administratifs », rapporte notre source.
L’incident intervient dans un contexte de rentrée scolaire 2017/2018 effective sur l’ensemble du territoire, après la libération de 55 détenus anglophones le 30 août dernier.
Ils avaient été interpellés après des violences survenues dans le cadre des revendications anglophones. Ils étaient jugés par le tribunal militaire de Yaoundé.
Armand Ougock, Yaoundé
RIP our people.These are just cosmetic talks,they are doing what have been instructed but they will never KILL all even those unborn will continue the fight.These are lifes lost and no minister will dare for a second to pay a minute of sympathy but some will be first to call Ambazonians terrorist.What a country where appointees serve their master paul biya instead of the people.What a country?
Les mensonges. Vous nous prenez vraiment pour des moutons. This government is a failed mafia organisation. It is time to take out the trash.
Other countries’s presidents show solidarity to their people,some go live on TV to apologize,go live on Tv to address situation,cut off official trips cuz of problems in their countries,but in Cameroon,the president and his ministers are semi Gods who walk on their people as slaves or cows walking on the grass.Why do they watch TV or go abroad,dont they see how others behave and serve their people? or they go to find a better bank to hide the embezzled coins gathered from poor tax people? God help us
When we were all voting for this president and his cpdm party over the years, it was all about
a better tomorrow. We were told that the youths of yesteryears, were the leaders
of today. And this is it, 35 years rolling. What an April fool.
We should never stop at blaming ourselves, for not understanding the game. How
DO YOU PLAY AROUND THE LION AND IT`S DEN, eventhough, it is not the lion
that owns itself and the den. We fooled ourselves, that we have leaders – chiefs, Fons,
representative of this and that etc. Now, to see is to believe and one would be wondering,
if the people, my people so to speak, are anything wiser now.
Some fool themselves, thinking that a war means only when we hear about NATO, USA,
RUSSIA etc and bombs etc.
This is even worst than anyone can think about.