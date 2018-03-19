Injury dashes Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s Cameroon return

ESPN | Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s return to international action with the Cameroon national side has been postponed after the Stoke City forward suffered an injury in Premier League action.

His withdrawal was confirmed in a statement issued by Cameroon Team Press Officer Vincent de Paul Atangana, as obtained by KweséESPN.

The 28-year-old retired from international football ahead of the Indomitable Lions’ victorious 2017 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, but had been lured back to the fold by interim coach Alexandre Belinga following the departure of Hugo Broos.

Belinga has opted to use the Central Africans’ upcoming friendly against Kuwait on March 26 as an opportunity to recall some of the players overlooked by his predecessor, with Choupo-Moting one of several returnees.

However, the attacker has been denied the opportunity to return to the fold after being replaced with injury in Stoke’s weekend defeat by Everton.

It was a mixed outing for the former Schalke 04 man, as he came off the bench to net an equaliser – his first goal of the year – only to be replaced after a seven-minute cameo after picking up a knock.

As well as Choupo, the returning Jean Armel Kana-Biyick and Karl Toko Ekambi have withdrawn with injury, while Marseille’s Zambo Anguissa is also set to miss out.

As confirmed by Atangana, Ngong Lionel Mbong of YOSA and Joel Tagueu Tadjo, who plays in Portugal with Maritimo, have been handed a late call-up to replace the absentees.

Reigning African champions Cameroon are set to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but will compete against Morocco, Malawi and the Comoros in a series of warm-up matches.