International Friendlies – Indomitable Lions Begin Training in Kuwait

Cameroon Tribune | The team left the country yesterday for Kuwait City where they will fine-tune their skills ahead of the friendly encounter. Bong Lionel is expected to join the team tomorrow.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are expected to begin training in Kuwait today ahead of the international friendly encounter with Kuwait national team on Sunday March 25, 2018. The team was expected to leave the country yesterday for Kuwait. While in Kuwait City the Lions will have several training sessions before the match on Sunday.

The encounter will also serve as preparations of the Indomitable Lions for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon. The match has been scheduled to take place at 12 noon. The Lions will be out to mark a new start after they failed to qualify for the world Cup in 2018.

For the match on Sunday the Interim Head coach of the Indomitable Lions had made public the list of 23 players for the game. Three new players have been brought to the team for the match against Kuwait. They are Felix Eboa Eboa of Guingap FC in France, Stephane Bahoken of R. Strassbourg France and Leandre Tawamba of Partizan Belgrade in Serbia.



Before leaving the country for Kuwait, Coach Alexandre Belinga had made some last minute adjustments in the team that will play the friendly match on Sunday. Jean Armel Kana Biyick and Karl Toko Ekambi were replaced by Bong Lionel, Yong Sports Academy defender and FC Maritimo Portugal forward, Taba Tadjo Joel, due to injuries.

It should be noted that Eric Maxime Choupo Moting and Zambo Anguissa who are equally suffering from injuries have not been replaced.

According to last minute information, one of the players, Bong Lionel, did not travel with the rest of the technical team yesterday March 20, 2018 as planned. Officials of the team say since he was not on the original list his visa procedures were delayed. He had to go back to his hotel room and will probably travel to Kuwait alone today.

Meanwhile, Puma has revealed Cameroon’s away kit for 2018. The new Cameroon jersey was unveiled yesterday March 20, 2018. Based on Puma’s one-for-all template and predominantly white, just like all other Puma away national team kits, the new Cameroon shirt sees the colours of country appear on the front and back of its crew-neck collar.