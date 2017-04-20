The internet shutdown in English-speaking parts of Cameroon is finally over

After a 93-day blackout, internet service has been restored to English-speaking regions in Cameroon.

President Paul Biya ordered the restoration of internet services in the northwest and southwest regions of the country today (April 20), BBC reports. Internet services had been cut off in both regions in January after protests against political and economic discrimination by the country’s French-dominated government. The government achieved the shutdown by pressuring mobile operators and did not give any prior notice before cutting off the internet services.

A bilingual country in theory, Cameroon’s government and institutions are dominated by the French-speaking majority. Anglophone regions account for slightly less than 20% of Cameroon’s 23 million population. The internet shutdown was viewed as a tactic to prevent more protests by cutting off communication through social media messaging apps, which had proven vital to planning protests.

