Interrogations autour de l’extradition des séparatistes arrêtés au Nigeria

Une semaine après l’annonce du transfert à Yaoundé de 47 séparatistes camerounais, interpellés au Nigeria, les réactions se multiplient pour dénoncer leur extradition. Beaucoup auraient en effet présenté des demandes d’asile au Nigéria. Ce transfert, dont les modalités restent floues, est le résultat de plusieurs semaines de négociations entre Yaoundé et Abuja.
«
Ils répondront de leurs crimes » devant la justice camerounaise, avait commenté Issa Tchiroma Bakary, ministre de la Communication, lors d’une conférence de presse pour annoncer l’extradition vers Yaoundé de 47 séparatistes camerounais, réfugiés au Nigeria. Le leader des indépendantistes, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, avait notamment été arrêté dans un hôtel d’Abuja le 5 janvier en compagnie de 9 de ses partisans.
Le ministre avait alors réaffirmé la « détermination » du Nigeria et du Cameroun « à ne jamais tolérer que leurs territoires servent de base à des activités de déstabilisation dirigées contre l’un d’entre eux ». Depuis une semaine, les réactions se multiplient pour dénoncer ce transfert.
Demandeurs d’asile
Le département d’État américain a réagi lundi 5 janvier pour demander « aux autorités publiques camerounaises de respecter les droits de l’homme, y compris le droit à une procédure judiciaire en bonne et due forme des 47 Camerounais […], dont beaucoup auraient présenté des demandes d’asile au Nigéria. »
Dans son communiqué, Heather Nauert, la porte-parole du Département d’État, exhorte « le Cameroun et le Nigeria à s’acquitter de leurs obligations en vertu du droit international et de s’abstenir de renvoyer de force les demandeurs d’asile dans leur pays d’origine. » L’extradition des séparatistes soulève en effet plusieurs questions.
Ce ne sont pas de simples ressortissants camerounais. Quatre d’entre eux se sont vus accorder l’asile politique au Nigeria
Contacté par Jeune Afrique dans la foulée de leur arrestation, Me Femi Falana, un des avocats nigérians des dix séparatistes interpellés à Abuja, avait affirmé qu’« il n’existe aucun accord d’extradition entre les deux pays. » « Ce ne sont pas de simples ressortissants camerounais. Quatre d’entre eux se sont vus accorder l’asile politique au Nigeria, cinq autres ont le statut de résident permanent dans le pays et le dernier a un passeport américain », avait-il ajouté.
Principe de non-refoulement
« Le Nigeria est signataire de la convention de 1951 des Nations unies, relative au statut des réfugiés, qui instaure le principe de non-refoulement des demandeurs d’asile », précise à Jeune Afrique Romain Desclous, porte-parole du Haut-Commissariat de l’ONU pour les réfugiés d’Afrique de l’Ouest. La semaine dernière, l’ONU s’était dit « très préoccupée » par ce transfert.
« L’extradition des 47 camerounais s’est faite en violant ce principe, puisque plusieurs d’entre eux avaient formulé leurs demandes [d’asile]. Nous sommes restés en contact avec les autorités nigérianes. Si des exceptions doivent être faites au statut de réfugié, le processus doit être entièrement transparent », affirme Romain Desclous.
Aucun document d’extradition n’a été présenté par les autorités camerounaises
« Même s’il existait un accord d’extradition, le contexte en lui-même n’est pas légal et ne correspond pas aux procédures habituelles prévues par la loi nigériane. Les autorités nigérianes n’ont pas communiqué sur les arrestations, ni respecté les durées de gardes à vue et les détenus n’ont pas eu accès à leurs avocats. Aucun document d’extradition n’a été présenté par les autorités camerounaises », affirme Hans de Marie Heungoup, analyste à l’International Crisis Group, spécialisé sur l’Afrique centrale.
Depuis plusieurs mois, la situation dans les régions anglophones du nord-ouest et du sud-ouest du Cameroun ne cesse de s’envenimer. 19 militaires et policiers ont été tués depuis novembre. L’extradition des séparatistes pourrait marquer un nouveau tournant.
Il y a un risque que la situation dégénère
« Si les forces de sécurité continuent avec cette réponse musclée, il y a un risque que la situation dégénère, que les gens sur place qui, à l’origine, se tenaient éloignés des violences, se radicalisent », alerte Ilaria Allegrozzi, chercheuse pour Amnesty Internationale, spécialisée sur la région du Lac Tchad.
Les ressorts de la coopération
Le ministre de la Communication camerounais n’a pas souhaité commenter davantage la situation. Le conseiller nigérian pour la Sécurité nationale, Mohammed Monguno, a de son côté réaffirmé lundi que le Nigeria était prêt à prendre « toutes les mesures nécessaires » pour le Nigeria « ne soit pas utilisé comme zone de transit pour déstabiliser un autre pays amical et souverain ».
« Pourquoi le Nigeria, qui avait jusque-là été assez laxiste dans la gestion de la situation des anglophones camerounais présents sur son territoire, adopte soudainement une attitude plus ferme ? » s’interroge Hans de Marie Heungoup. « Ce n’est probablement pas la seule raison, mais ce n’est pas un hasard si la coopération entre les deux pays dans la lutte contre Boko Haram, au point mort depuis avril dernier, s’est relancée fin décembre », ajoute-t-il.
Le 7 décembre dernier, le Haut-commissaire du Nigeria, Lawan Abba Gashagar, envoyé spécial de Muhammadu Buhari, était reçu au palais présidentiel de Yaoundé, où il avait assuré que le Nigeria « ne servirait jamais de base arrière » aux sécessionnistes camerounais.
Quelques semaines plus tôt, Paul Biya avait envoyé son ministre de l’Administration territoriale et homme de confiance, René Emmanuel Sadi, qui a été reçu à Abuja le 15 novembre par le vice-président du Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo. Ils s’étaient entretenus sur « les relations bilatérales », « la coopération entre les deux pays dans la guerre contre Boko Haram et le terrorisme ».
Des contingents militaires camerounais participent depuis le début du mois de janvier à l’opération Deep Punch II, en coopération avec les militaires nigérians, tchadiens et nigériens. Une mission qui vise les bastions de Boko Haram dans le bassin du Lac Tchad et dans la forêt de Sambisa.
