Iran, Cameroon eager to bolster relation

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – An Iranian Foreign Ministry official and the Cameroonian minister of Islamic World have stressed willingness to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

In the last leg of his visit to western Africa, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Director General for African Affairs Mehdi Aghajafari met and talked with Cameroon’s Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World Adoum Gargoum in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé on Tuesday.

During the joint meeting, which was also attended by Iran’s Accredited Ambassador to Cameroon Mansour Shakib-Mehr, Mr. Aghajafari handed over Iran FM Zarif’s letter of invitation to his counterpart to pay a visit to Tehran in the future and voiced Iran’s resolve to consolidate bilateral ties with the Central African country.

He further numerated Iran’s various capacities and potentials in economy, technology and industry sectors adding “increased presence and participation of private sector is undeniable in expansion of bilateral collaborations.”

Cameroon’s Adoum Gargoum, for his part, appreciated his Iranian counterpart’s invitation and recalled his prior visit to Iran in 2012 when he had attended the 16th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

He also referred to eagerness of the Cameroonian government to reinvigorate cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Gargoum went on to urge Iranian firms to take part in his country’s developmental and infrastructure projects.

The two sides also discussed and exchanged views on ways to develop regional and international cooperation as regards fighting against terrorism, extremism as well as elevation of collaborations in international communities.

Aghajafari and Gargoum both called for joint efforts of the two countries in line with strengthening unity of the Islamic world and boosting cooperation in Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC).

Before travelling to Cameron, Foreign Ministry’s director general had visited and met with officials of Senegal, Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

