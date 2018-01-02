Israel: African migrants told to leave or face imprisonment

The Israeli government has issued a notice for thousands of African migrants to leave the country or face imprisonment.
The migrants will be given up to $3,500 (£2,600) for leaving within the next 90 days.
They will be given the option of going to their home country or third countries.
If they do not leave, the Israeli authorities have threatened that they will start jailing them from April.
The Israeli government says their return will be humane and “voluntary”.
The order exempts children, elderly people, and victims of slavery and human trafficking.
A spokesperson for Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority told the BBC there were currently 38,000 “infiltrators” in Israel, of whom just 1,420 were being held in detention facilities.
Israel uses the term “infiltrators” to describe people who did not enter the country through an official border crossing.
Many of the migrants – who are mostly from Eritrea and Sudan – say they came to Israel to seek asylum after fleeing persecution and conflict, but the authorities regard them as economic migrants.
A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries such as Syria, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.
The Israelis are providing financial and technical support to train the BIRs in Cameroon. The BIRs are used by the dictator to transform Cameroonians into refugees in Nigeria finally Libya and maybe Israel.
One day Isreal will join USA and France to impose new leadership in Cameroon like in Libya we hope the panafricanist who are killing us to become Francophones will jubilate.
Why are 38k African young men fleeing their homes?
Because their leaders steal African wealth and keep it in Swiss banks like Abacha and the rest who are in power for more than 10yrs
Israelis call immigrants infiltrators, Americans illegal aliens, in Africa we call them Expatriates!
When Abraham left Iran to settle in Canaan, there were already people in that land who welcome the patriarch with open arms. When Jacob and his family left Canaan to Egypt to re-unite with his son Joseph, he left behind lots of people including blood relatives who continued their activities in Canaan. When Moses led the Israelite as they were now called back to an illegal invasion of Canaan there were people already there. I know religious addicts will argue the walls of Jericho fell and G-d gave the land to Israelite. But the same G-d delivered them into captivity to the Babylonians, Romans. Spanish and Germans because of their refusal to obey the law and recognize the Messiah. The fiction called Israel today is a creation of Britain and America to falsely fulfill the prophecy. It’ll fail
A crude approach to solving Africa`s problems.