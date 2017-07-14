Israel backs Roger Milla’s humanitarian work

APA-Douala (Cameroon) Former Cameroonian international footballer Albert Roger Milla, ambassador of the presidency of the republic and promoter of the “Heart of Africa” ??Foundation, is benefiting from the support of Israel in his humanitarian and sports activities.



Israel’s ambassador to Cameroon Ran Gidor on Thursday revealed that the hero of the Italian World Cup in 1990 and “African footballer of the century”, a designation by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA), had been in contact with the Israeli government.

Roger Milla was “officially” invited to Israel, since he was regarded as an asset for to the strengthening of the friendship and cooperation between Israel and Cameroon, according to the Israeli diplomat.

With the support of Israel, the Heart of Africa Foundation handed over medical equipment to the Mother and Child Center of the Chantal Biya Foundation, as well as in the construction in Yaounde of a center for the socio-professional integration of women with a disability.

The structure called Handicaps Home is home to 30 disabled women who work in different socio-professional sectors, including sewing, hairdressing, basket weaving, sculpture, secretarial work and catering.

