After Issa Hayatou, another Cameroonian gets voted out of CAF

Cameroonian Zelkifli Ngoufonja, former FIFA Development Officer has being voted out of his CAF position. Hani Rida of Egypt defeated Ngoufonja by 50 votes to four.

His defeat comes weeks after Cameroon’s Issa Hayatou was booted out as CAF’s President, surrendering to Egyptian Ahmad.

Ngoufonja’s defeat occurred during Ahmed’s inaugural meeting of CAF Executive Committee which took place on Monday May 8, in Manama, Bahrain, on the margin of the 67th FIFA Congress.

During the meeting, Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi was appointed first vice president of the Confederation of African Football until 2021. CAF executive committee also confirmed Constant Omari from Congo, as second vice president.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick was appointed President of the Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, the most important committee in the workings of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) aside the Executive Committee.

It is the first time in CAF’s 60-year history that a Nigerian would head the very influential Organising Committee for AFCON, CAF’s flagship competition which is of the same age.

SAFA President, Dr. Danny Jordaan, a former university lecturer and parliamentarian who was chief organiser of the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals, was named Chairman of the Marketing and TV Committee, while 1988 African Player of the Year, Kalusha Bwalya heads the Technical and Development Committee. Sierra Leone FA boss, Isha Johansen will lead the Women’s Football Committee. President of Uganda FA, Moses Magogo was co-opted into the CAF Executive Committee for 2017-2021 cycle.

Journal du Cameroun