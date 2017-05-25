Home / English / Issa Hayatou appointed president of the National Football Academy

2 hours ago 4 Comments

Former CAF president Issa Hayatou was on Wednesday appointed by Cameroonian President Paul Biya to chair the board of Cameroonâ€™s National Football Academy (Anafoot).

Anafoot, is a public agency dedicated to promoting professional football in Cameroon. The presidential decree read on national radio did not however give any precision on the agencyâ€™s mission.

The current coach of Cameroonâ€™s national womenâ€™s football team, Carl Enow Ngachu, has also been appointed general manager of the Anafoot, according to the same decree.

Created in 2014 by Mr Biya, Anafoot is not yet operational. Mr. Hayatou and Mr. Enow Ngachu are the first directors of this academy.

Hayatou was the CAF president for an era spanning 29 years and a senior administrator at Fifa throughout its years of corruption scandals, before he was finally deposed after suffering defeat to Madagascarâ€™s Ahmad Ahmad in the March elections.

