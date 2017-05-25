Issa Hayatou appointed president of the National Football Academy

Former CAF president Issa Hayatou was on Wednesday appointed by Cameroonian President Paul Biya to chair the board of Cameroonâ€™s National Football Academy (Anafoot).
Anafoot, is a public agency dedicated to promoting professional football in Cameroon. The presidential decree read on national radio did not however give any precision on the agencyâ€™s mission.
The current coach of Cameroonâ€™s national womenâ€™s football team, Carl Enow Ngachu, has also been appointed general manager of the Anafoot, according to the same decree.
Created in 2014 by Mr Biya, Anafoot is not yet operational. Mr. Hayatou and Mr. Enow Ngachu are the first directors of this academy.
Hayatou was the CAF president for an era spanning 29 years and a senior administrator at Fifa throughout its years of corruption scandals, before he was finally deposed after suffering defeat to Madagascarâ€™s Ahmad Ahmad in the March elections.
Has the word retirement been erased from the Cameroonian dictionary?
Not dictionary can always be rewritten but from Cameroonian DNA. Sad day for cameroon football development. One step in front ten step backwards. ????????? ……this one pass bad luck, ndutu, niggish…………………..
and i guess thehre is a bujdget since 2014 that has been executed ,,,, salaries and other expenses being paid.
but unknown organisation not still yet operational….
wuna see how our tax payers money being wasted
how many of such hidden organisations by this EMBESILE OLD BAR HEAD MGUMBEHH PR is owns
BASTARD ALLIEN SAY PR.
Next appointment. ….minister of sports…..hahaha cameroon obosso