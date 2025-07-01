ISSA TCHIROMA Speaks Out: The Reasons Behind His Political Split from President Biya | +video

Share Facebook

In this video, ISSA TCHIROMA shares the reasons behind his decision to end his alliance with President Paul Biya. He highlights several factors, including the president’s increasing withdrawal from active governance and his perceived inability to effectively lead the country. According to TCHIROMA, President Biya has not convened a cabinet meeting in more than fourteen years, and four ministerial positions left vacant by the passing of their holders remain unfilled. TCHIROMA argues that the Cameroonian people are calling for change, and his party could no longer support continuing its alliance with the current regime.