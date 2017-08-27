Ivorian firm sets up mobile phone services in Cameroon

APA – Douala (Cameroon) The HTT Telecom SA Company or YooMee which specializes in providing Internet services, has crossed another milestone by becoming a mobile operator in Cameroon.

This was after the transfer agreement of its activities obtained from the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MINPOSTEL) sources told APA.

Through a partnership which binds it to the Cameroon Telecommunications (CAMTEL), the state-owned incumbent telecom YooMee intends to offer combined services of a versatile technology for voice communications (GSM) and Internet (CDMA), managing director Emmanuel Forson revealed during a ceremony to inaugurate its new headquarters in Douala.

The board said it is venture that required more than CFA10 billion in investment and could create over 2000 direct and indirect jobs.

“The advent of YooMee mobile is proof that it is possible to offer the people of Cameroon a mobile phone network to definitively answer the population’s communication needs for its role as an effective tool for social and economic development” Forson said.

According to CAMTEL’s General Manager David Nkoto Emane, this partnership is “a boon” for his company.

YooMee Mobile leans on CAMTEL’s 4G technology to provide its offers.

YooMee Mobile subscribers will lean on CAMTEL’s encryption to benefit from the new operator’s services.

The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Minette Libom Li Likeng announced an end to the tolerance of the administration for operators without a license t operate.

Its implementation valued at more than CFA600 billion aims to double the contribution of the digital sector to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from its current 5 percent to 10 percent.

APAnews