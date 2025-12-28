Ivory Coast vs. Cameroon (AFCON 2025): Countdown & Where to Watch

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025
Venue: Grand Stade de Marrakech, Morocco
Kick-off: 21:00 (Local Time)
Countdown to Kick-off
THE MATCH IS TODAY!
21:00
(Local Time in Marrakech)
Elephants vs. Lions: The “Group of Death” Showdown
Tonight, the Ivory Coast (The Elephants) face off against Cameroon (The Indomitable Lions) in what is being billed as the absolute blockbuster of the AFCON 2025 “Group of Death.”
This isn’t just a game for points; it is a gala match between two African giants with heavy trophy cabinets and a fierce, historical rivalry. While the two sides have met 15 times since 1970, recent history favors the Cameroonians. The Indomitable Lions hold the edge with five victories in their last eight confrontations.
The last time these two met was in November 2021 during the World Cup Qualifiers, where Cameroon secured a gritty 1-0 victory. Tonight, the Ivorians are out for revenge in Marrakech, looking to rewrite the narrative and claim dominance over their neighbors.
Will the Elephants trample their rivals, or will the Lions roar loudest?
Where to Watch: Global Broadcast List
Find your country of residence below to see the confirmed TV channels and streaming services broadcasting the match live.
|Country
|TV Channels & Streaming Options
|Cameroon
|CRTV Sports, Canal 2, Equinoxe TV, Media Sports Infos, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport 3, AfroSport TV
|Côte D’Ivoire
|RTI (La 3), Radiodiffusion Télévision Ivorienne, NCI, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport 3
|USA
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN CONNECT, FuboTV, Fanatiz USA
|Great Britain
|Channel 4, All 4 (4seven)
|Canada
|beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada
|France
|beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL
|Nigeria
|SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, Canal+ CAN
|South Africa
|SABC 2, SABC Plus, SuperSport PSL, MáXimo 360, DStv App
|Germany
|DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
|Spain
|Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
|Brazil
|BandSports, Band Play, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play
|Italy
|SportItalia
|Japan
|DAZN Japan
|Mexico
|Claro Sports, FOX Mexico, FOX One
|Tunisia
|beIN Sports MAX 1-4 Arabia
|UAE
|beIN Sports MAX 1-4 Arabia
|Equatorial Guinea
|TVGE, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, AfroSport TV
|Congo DR
|Canal+ CAN, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport 3, AfroSport TV
|Mozambique
|ZAP, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
|Switzerland
|DAZN Switzerland, Blue Sport, Sunrise TV, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
|Turkey
|Exxen
|Russia
|Okko Sport
