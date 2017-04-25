Japan injects CFA33 bln in Cameroon-Congo highway

APA-Douala (Cameroon) Japan has granted a 33-billion CFA franc loan to Cameroon for the second phase of the highway linking Sangmelima (Cameroon) and Ouesso (Congo), the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Territory Development (MINEPAT) announced on Tuesday.

A decree by President Paul Biya empowers the Minister of Economy, Planning and Territory Development (MINEPAT) to sign a loan agreement

with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as part of the Cameroon-Congo Trade Facilitation Project.

This is additional funding since the agreements have already been signed with other donors, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the

Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC), in addition to the state of Cameroon.

This second phase of the project involves the development of a road of about 121 km, divided into two separate portions.

The JICA funds will be used to finance related work on this road, such as classrooms, various studies, support for minorities …but also a major development project at the level of the city of Ntam, which is the finalization of the construction of the border crossing currently under way.

All the work in phase 2, which has received additional funding, is estimated at 100 billion CFA francs, divided between the state of Cameroon (10.2 percent), the AfDB (40.7 percent), BDEAC (19.9 percent) and JICA (29.2 percent).

The 1st phase of this project, which is 98.8-km long between Sangmelima and Djoum (South), is already completed.

APAnews